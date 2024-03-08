Polish Ports Achieve Record Profit and Cargo Handling in 2023: Gdańsk Leads with Historic Growth

In a landmark year for Poland's maritime sector, Deputy Infrastructure Minister Arkadiusz Marchewka announced during a parliamentary commission meeting that all Polish ports concluded 2023 on a profitable note, handling nearly 150 million tons of cargo. This achievement underscores a significant milestone in the country's maritime economy, with the Port of Gdańsk reporting a staggering financial outcome, marking a new era of prosperity and expansion for Polish ports.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Financial Success

Katarzyna Krawczyk, Finance Director at the Port of Gdańsk, shared the port's impressive financial results for 2023, with profits soaring to PLN 212.9 million, an increase of over PLN 72 million from the previous year. The Port of Gdańsk Group also showcased robust financial health, with sales results reaching PLN 302.9 million, a 70% increase year-on-year, and profitability at nearly 44%. The largest Polish port not only increased its handling capacity to 81 million tons in 2023, up by 12.7 million tons from 2022, but also eyes further growth with planned investment spending set to reach PLN 236 million in 2024.

Strategic Investments and Expansion

Advertisment

Among the key projects highlighting Gdańsk's growth are a major modernization effort costing PLN 590 million, largely funded by the EU, and ambitious projects like the extensive redevelopment of four quays and the Central Port and Maritime Wind Energy project. The T3 terminal is slated for completion in 2025. Kacper Płażyński, chair of the maritime economy commission, emphasized Gdańsk's position as the EU's eighth and fastest-growing port, illustrating its strategic importance in Europe's maritime infrastructure.

Impressive Growth Across Polish Ports

The Port of Gdynia also reported strong results for 2023, with profits exceeding PLN 100 million, a 24% increase from the previous year, and cargo throughput reaching 29.4 million tons, a 5.25% increase. The port is known for its versatility and has undertaken significant investments, including the construction of a new ferry terminal. Moreover, the new CEO of the Szczecin and Świnoujście Seaports Authority, Jarosław Siergiej, reported a net profit of PLN 140.8 million for 2023, highlighting a year of considerable growth and profitability for Polish ports, signaling a promising future for the nation's maritime sector.

As Polish ports continue to thrive, the strategic investments and expansion plans set forth promise to further elevate Poland's status as a key player in the global maritime economy. This unparalleled growth not only reflects the resilience and dynamism of Poland's maritime sector but also sets a precedent for future developments, potentially reshaping regional trade dynamics and contributing significantly to Poland's economic prosperity.