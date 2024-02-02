Poland's 2023 State Budget Implementation Reveals 2.5% Deficit

In 2023, the financial dynamics of Poland saw a significant shift. The estimated implementation of the state budget revealed revenues amounting to PLN 574.1 billion. This figure equates to 95.5% of the planned amount post-amendment, a 13.7% increase from the previous year, 2022.

Tax and Non-Tax Revenues

Tax revenues, making up the largest portion of the income, rose to PLN 506.9 billion, marking an 8.9% increase. This includes higher revenues from VAT, excise tax, and Personal Income Tax (PIT), with a slight decrease noted in Corporate Income Tax (CIT). Moreover, non-tax revenues witnessed a surge by 73.4%, primarily due to payments from greenhouse gas emission allowance auctions. These auctions were transferred to the COVID-19 Counteracting Fund in 2022, contributing significantly to the revenue boost.

Expenditures and Savings

On the other side of the coin, expenditures reached PLN 659.7 billion. This figure represents 95.1% of the budget plan and a significant 27.5% rise from the previous year. Significant budget expenditures were observed in social security, local government subsidies, national defense, debt service, and regional government budgets. Despite the increase in expenditures, notable savings were made in specific reserves, social insurance, EU funds, agriculture, and the Chancellery of the Prime Minister.

Budget Deficit and COVID-19 Countermeasure Fund

As a result of the balance between revenues and expenditures, the budget deficit stood at PLN 85.6 billion, approximately 2.5% of the country's GDP for 2023. This figure is lower than the projected 92.0 billion zlotys pencilled into the revised budget, attributed to lower than expected public spending. Additionally, an allocation of PLN 5.0 billion was made to the COVID-19 Countermeasure Fund. This fund aims to address the economic impacts of the pandemic and finance applications from the 'energy shield' initiatives.