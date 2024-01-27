PML-N Unveils Manifesto Promising Peace and Economic Revitalization Ahead of Pakistan 2024 Elections

As Pakistan gears up for its 2024 general elections, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), steered by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has unveiled a manifesto that presents an ambitious vision for the nation's future. The manifesto, released in anticipation of the elections slated for February 8, articulates a comprehensive plan for peace, economic revitalization, and youth empowerment.

A Vision for Peace

Central to PML-N's manifesto is a call for India to reverse its 2019 actions concerning Kashmir, marking this as a prerequisite for peace. The party's stance reveals an unwavering determination to combat terrorism, stressing a zero-tolerance approach to such threats.

Revitalizing the Economy

The manifesto places a substantial emphasis on economic transformation, a crucial move as Pakistan grapples with severe economic challenges, including looming financial default threats and the need for structural reforms. The PML-N pledges to invigorate the economy by expanding exports, reducing electricity costs by 20 to 30 percent, and stepping up electricity production by 15,000 megawatts. The party also eyes the potential of solar energy, promising to generate a substantial 10,000 megawatts if it secures power.

Focusing on Youth

The PML-N's manifesto underscores a strong commitment to Pakistan's youth. It details plans to ensure their representation in politics, restore student unions, and broaden the National Youth Scheme. The party also aims to foster entrepreneurship by supporting IT startups and developing youth skills. Further, the manifesto proposes to establish Pakistan's first sports university and construct 250 stadiums and academies.

Manifesto's Broader Implications

Beyond these key focus areas, the manifesto outlines plans to abolish the National Accountability Bureau and revamp procedural laws. It introduces an innovative proposal to broadcast court proceedings live, a move that could enhance transparency in the judicial system. The manifesto's release comes at a critical juncture, with Pakistan's socio-economic landscape poised for significant transformation, depending on the election's outcome.