PM Modi Foresees India as World's Third-Largest Economy at Bharat Mobility Expo

Yesterday, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo held in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confidently voiced that India is on track to become the world's third-largest economy during the third consecutive term of the BJP-led government. This ambitious goal is based on the nation's remarkable economic growth, as well as government initiatives and reforms that have been implemented over the past decade.

The Decade of Transformation

PM Modi recounted the significant achievements of the government over the past ten years, most notably the uplifting of approximately 250 million individuals from the clutches of poverty. This tremendous feat, he explained, was not the result of serendipity but the outcome of strategic policies and determined action.

Vision 2047: A Developed India

The Prime Minister also spoke about India’s vision for 2047: to stand tall as a 'developed' country. He emphasized the instrumental role the mobility sector is expected to play in achieving this objective. The growth of this sector is not only a testament to India's technological advancement but is also a key driver in its economic development.

A New Middle Class: Fuelling the Automotive Sector

PM Modi also addressed the emergence of a new middle class with higher aspirations and spending power. This socio-economic evolution, he pointed out, has led to a substantial increase in vehicle sales, particularly electric cars, since 2014. The recent surge in the automotive sector and the increase in car and two-wheeler sales were highlighted as indicators of the sector's expansion and the rising living standards of the Indian populace.

In conclusion, the Prime Minister's remarks were high on optimism for India's growth trajectory. He noted the government's forward-looking policies reflected in the interim budget, with the full budget to be presented after a new government formation. His speech at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, an event designed to showcase India's capabilities in the mobility and automotive industry, embodied a sense of anticipation for the exciting future that lies ahead.