Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf Battles Rising Demand Amid Inflation

In the face of rising food costs and financial constraints, the Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf has registered a significant uptick in demand. In 2023, the organization served 5,057 households and 14,343 individuals, marking a 7% and 11% increase respectively from the previous year. This surge was accentuated by a substantial inflation in food prices, with the cost per pound of food more than doubling from 47 cents to 87 cents within a span of two years.

Financial Challenges

The Food Shelf grappled with financial hurdles, with the year's expenses tallying to approximately $288,000 against an income of just $184,000, culminating in a deficit of $104,000. Despite these monetary obstacles, the all-volunteer organization continued to surpass the minimum food provision requirements set by the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP), offering at least four days' worth of food instead of the prescribed three.

Relying on Community Support

The Food Shelf relies heavily on community support, which accounts for over 70% of its resources. The organization initiated cost-cutting measures to balance their books, including the elimination of more expensive food items from their selection. Nonetheless, the Food Shelf is steadfast in its commitment to serve the community, thanks to a strong volunteer base that contributed approximately 5,800 hours in the past year.

Encouraging Donations

Operating as a client-choice pantry, the Food Shelf encourages donations through various channels. These include their website, direct mailing, and contributions to the Regional Food Bank. It is through these donations, combined with their cost-saving measures and the indefatigable spirit of their volunteers, that the Food Shelf aims to continue its mission in the face of adversity.