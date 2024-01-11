en English
Phillip Yin and Anthony Chan Discuss Insights from World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Phillip Yin and Anthony Chan Discuss Insights from World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report

In a recent discussion on CGTN, Phillip Yin conversed with Anthony Chan, the former Chief Economist at JP Morgan Chase & Co, about the key insights from the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report. The conversation shed light on the potential risks and challenges the global economy might encounter in the near future, as projected by the report.

Unveiling the Global Risk Report

The Global Risk Report, an influential document, meticulously analyzes potential threats to the world’s economic stability and provides a backbone for leaders and policymakers to address these challenges. The report identifies various economic, environmental, geopolitical, and technological risks that could significantly impact the international economic landscape.

Impact of Global Risks

The report pinpoints three climate risks as key global threats, underscoring the urgent need to revitalize cooperation to spur resilience, growth, and security. It also brings to light the importance of mitigating cyber resilience, the digital divide, and antimicrobial resistance. Furthermore, the report reveals the top risks over the next two years, including misinformation, extreme weather, and societal polarization. It emphasizes the necessity for innovation and trustworthy decision-making to tackle these risks, advocating for a multi-pronged approach across countries and industries to combat misinformation and disinformation.

Emergence of New Global Risks

The 19th annual Global Risks Report also highlights the emergence of artificial intelligence and quantum computing as new global risks. The report outlines the potential implications of AI in healthcare, economic disparities, security risks, deepfakes, job market disruption, and the concentration of technological power. The World Economic Forum (WEF) calls for greater public awareness, education, and regulation in AI to address these risks, warning of a concentration of technological power, potential antitrust violations, and the impact on global inequalities.

As part of CGTN’s business programming, the dialogue between Yin and Chan revolved around the significance of these risks, strategies for mitigation, and the implications for businesses and economies worldwide, aiming to provide insights into global economic trends and issues.

Business Economy International Relations
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

