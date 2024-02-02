Philippine Tobacco Farmers Appeal for Industry Protection Amid Global Control Measures

In the face of impending global control measures on tobacco, farmers in the Philippines are pleading with government officials to safeguard their industry. Their appeal comes ahead of the upcoming World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control's (FCTC) Conference of the Parties (COP). They fear the potential implications of the new tobacco control measures that will be assessed at the COP, which could threaten their livelihoods.

Government's Five-Year Plan for Tobacco Production

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has recently unveiled a five-year plan to expand national tobacco production areas, a move that has been welcomed by the farmers. This initiative includes the Sustainable Tobacco Enhancement Program (STEP), a program designed to enhance indigenous tobacco cultivation. Additionally, it considers introducing safer alternatives like vapes and e-cigarettes to the market.

The Economic Significance of the Tobacco Industry

Leonardo Montemayor, former agriculture secretary and Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) board chairman, and Saturnino Distor, president of the Philippine Tobacco Growers Association (PTGA), both expressed the paramount importance of the tobacco industry. It's an industry that provides for millions of farmers and workers, playing a critical role in sustaining their communities. Not to mention, it significantly contributes to the country's economy.

STEP to Ensure Sustainability

To ensure the sustainability of the sector, the DA's National Tobacco Administration (NTA) has introduced STEP. This is instrumental for local economies and the country's foreign exchange reserves. In 2022 alone, the tobacco sector generated over P160 billion in excise tax collections, supporting over 2.1 million Filipino workers, further highlighting its economic importance.