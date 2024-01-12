en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:14 pm EST
Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu

In a critical move towards financial stability, the Peruvian government has stepped up to contemplate an additional financial aid package for Petroperu, the state-owned oil company. The firm’s liquidity crisis, which resulted in a downgrade of its investment grade rating in 2022, has necessitated the intervention. Alex Contreras, the Economy Minister and a board member of Petroperu, stated that the Committee of Ministers is poised to evaluate all possible scenarios to facilitate the needed aid, with a decision set to be announced next week.

Petroperu’s Liquidity Crisis

Petroperu’s current predicament primarily stems from its need for a whopping $1.576 billion to import crude oil for its Talara refinery. The refinery has recently undergone an upgrade to bolster its processing capacity by 30%, elevating it to 95,000 barrels per day. Nevertheless, this modernization has come at a cost. The refinery, located on Peru’s northern Pacific coast, required an investment of approximately $6.53 billion, surpassing the initial forecast of $5 billion.

Funding the Modernization

The hefty capital required for the refinery’s modernization was amassed through a mix of different financial channels. A significant portion, $2 billion, was procured through a bond issuance, while another $1.156 billion was raised in debt. Furthermore, loans amounting to $1.3 billion were taken, and the rest was covered by Petroperu’s own resources. Despite these efforts, the company’s financial health was compromised, leading to the current liquidity crisis.

Looking Forward

In 2022, the chairman of Petroperu had anticipated the possibility of such a situation and declared the consideration of a $1.2 billion financing plan. This plan was to include bonds and credit lines to address potential cash flow issues. With the current financial landscape of the company, it remains to be seen how the Peruvian government’s financial aid will shape Petroperu’s future.

0
Business Economy Peru
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Emcore Corp. Reshuffles Board, Eyes Strategic Growth
In a major reconfiguration aimed at enhancing corporate governance, technology giant Emcore Corp. (EMKR) has inked a cooperation agreement with Bradley L. Radoff and his associates. This strategic move has led to the simultaneous appointment of Cletus Glasener and Jeffrey Roncka to Emcore’s board of directors, thus expanding the board’s size to six members. The
Emcore Corp. Reshuffles Board, Eyes Strategic Growth
Primebook Declares FY24 Financial Results and Plans for Expansion
6 mins ago
Primebook Declares FY24 Financial Results and Plans for Expansion
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
7 mins ago
China's Mixed Economic Indicators in 2024: A Complex Outlook
VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA
3 mins ago
VR Capital Urges Court to Proceed with Lawsuit Against PDVSA
McKesson Corporation Reportedly Mulling Over Sale of Canadian Drugstore Chain Rexall
3 mins ago
McKesson Corporation Reportedly Mulling Over Sale of Canadian Drugstore Chain Rexall
B.C. Ferries for Sale: A Tale of Failed Ambitions and Wasted Millions
5 mins ago
B.C. Ferries for Sale: A Tale of Failed Ambitions and Wasted Millions
Latest Headlines
World News
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
2 mins
Sam Wells Inspires Crestview to Decisive Victory in Firelands Conference
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
3 mins
Goshen Health Staff Member Honored with Gardener Award for Compassionate Care
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
4 mins
Balancing Motherhood and Professional Tennis: Wozniacki and Kerber Return to Australian Open
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
4 mins
Balbir Punj Cites Gandhi in Defense of Babri Mosque Demolition Ahead of 'Tryst with Ayodhya' Release
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
5 mins
Zimbabwe Police Enforce Ban on Sports Betting Among Officers
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
5 mins
GOP Reps Compare Hunter Biden to Draco Malfoy Amid Contempt of Congress Discussion
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
7 mins
Texas Spends Over $100 Million to Bus Migrants to Democratic Cities
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
10 mins
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
10 mins
Figure Skater Overcomes Injury Setback, Prepares For National Championships
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app