Peruvian Government to Consider Financial Aid for State Oil Company Petroperu

In a critical move towards financial stability, the Peruvian government has stepped up to contemplate an additional financial aid package for Petroperu, the state-owned oil company. The firm’s liquidity crisis, which resulted in a downgrade of its investment grade rating in 2022, has necessitated the intervention. Alex Contreras, the Economy Minister and a board member of Petroperu, stated that the Committee of Ministers is poised to evaluate all possible scenarios to facilitate the needed aid, with a decision set to be announced next week.

Petroperu’s Liquidity Crisis

Petroperu’s current predicament primarily stems from its need for a whopping $1.576 billion to import crude oil for its Talara refinery. The refinery has recently undergone an upgrade to bolster its processing capacity by 30%, elevating it to 95,000 barrels per day. Nevertheless, this modernization has come at a cost. The refinery, located on Peru’s northern Pacific coast, required an investment of approximately $6.53 billion, surpassing the initial forecast of $5 billion.

Funding the Modernization

The hefty capital required for the refinery’s modernization was amassed through a mix of different financial channels. A significant portion, $2 billion, was procured through a bond issuance, while another $1.156 billion was raised in debt. Furthermore, loans amounting to $1.3 billion were taken, and the rest was covered by Petroperu’s own resources. Despite these efforts, the company’s financial health was compromised, leading to the current liquidity crisis.

Looking Forward

In 2022, the chairman of Petroperu had anticipated the possibility of such a situation and declared the consideration of a $1.2 billion financing plan. This plan was to include bonds and credit lines to address potential cash flow issues. With the current financial landscape of the company, it remains to be seen how the Peruvian government’s financial aid will shape Petroperu’s future.