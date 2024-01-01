en English
Business

Peru Closes 2023 with Record Low Inflation amidst Economic Challenges

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:57 pm EST
Peru Closes 2023 with Record Low Inflation amidst Economic Challenges

Peru has successfully ended the year 2023 with a strikingly low inflation rate of 3.24%, which marks the lowest annual rate witnessed in the past three years, as indicated by the official data. The Central Bank of Peru had previously revised its inflation forecast from an initial 3.8% down to 3.1% in the last month, a decision that was influenced by a string of positive inflationary indicators that suggested a quicker recovery than initially anticipated.

December’s Modest Consumer Price Increase

In December, the consumer price hike was a modest 0.41%, based on data collated from the National Statistics Agency INEI, which was focused primarily on the metropolitan region of Lima. This inflation rate is significantly lower than the 8.66% increase Peru experienced in January of 2023. Furthermore, the current rate stands as one of the lowest in Latin America, barely exceeding the central bank’s target range of 1 to 3%. It’s noteworthy that the achievement of this target range wasn’t expected until the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Peru’s Economic Challenges

Despite these positive signs, Peru is not without its share of economic challenges. The potential impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon, reduced private investment in sectors such as mining, and the possibility of further anti-government protests are all factors that could impact the country’s economy. The Central Bank has cautioned that a stronger El Nino in 2024 could complicate efforts to control inflation. The price increases in December were mainly concentrated in the categories of restaurants and hotels, education, and food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Analysts’ Predictions and Reality

Analysts from BBVA had earlier predicted that the inflation rate for 2023 would exceed 4%. However, the actual figure ended up being less than this prediction. The report also touches upon other regional news, such as Pope Francis’s criticism of the Nicaraguan government’s actions against the Catholic Church, economic updates from Venezuela and Colombia, and the death of Venezuelan media mogul Gustavo Cisneros.

Business Economy South America
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

