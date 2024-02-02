Perimeter Solutions SA's Fluctuating Stock Price: A Closer Look

In the dynamic world of stocks, Thursday saw a notable fluctuation in the stock price of Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM), a key player in the Basic Materials sector and Specialty Chemicals Industry. PRM's shares opened with a 4.43% surge to $4.95 but wrapped the day at $4.74. The stock, having a 52-week range of $2.79-$9.59, has portrayed a commendable annual sales growth of 16.03% over the past five years. However, a slight dip in this year's Earnings Per Share (EPS) by 18.26% was witnessed.

Key Financial Indicators

PRM, with a market capitalization of $756.26 million, has $156.80 million shares outstanding and a float of $145.02 million. The 50-day and 200-day Moving Averages of the stock stand at $4.33 and $5.15 respectively. The company prides itself on an insider ownership of 5.08% and a remarkable institutional ownership of 89.48%.

Quarterly Report and Future Projections

In its latest quarterly report, PRM outperformed consensus estimates by marking an EPS of $0.32. As for future projections, an EPS of -0.14 is anticipated for the current fiscal year and 0.18 for the next. The Quick Ratio of the company is at 2.43, PE Ratio is $50.00, and Beta is 1.81. The price to sales ratio is 2.49, while the trailing twelve-month Diluted EPS is 0.10, expected to roll down to -0.12 in the next quarter and climb to 0.18 in a year.

Volatility and Stock Performance

The stock's historic volatility was 39.89% over the past 14-days, a dip from the 61.16% over the past 100-days. The average volume over the last 5 days was 0.86 million. The Raw Stochastic average over the past 100 days was 68.35%, a significant drop from its 97.27% high in the last 2-weeks. These volatility metrics give a clear picture of the stock's performance.

Overall, the sentiment is favorable, indicating a 'BUY' position according to technical analysis indicators. Hence, investors and stakeholders can look forward to the future with optimism for Perimeter Solutions SA.