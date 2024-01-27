Pandemic’s Aftermath: Higher Mortgage Rates Lead to Larger Tax Deductions

In the aftermath of the global pandemic, the hike in home mortgage rates has brought about an unforeseen boon for homeowners: the chance for heftier tax deductions. As mortgage interest rates ascend, homeowners who choose to itemize their tax returns can deduct the entirety of their home interest payments, thereby making itemization a more appealing option than the standard deduction.

Itemization vs Standard Deduction

With the standard deduction for the 2023 tax year standing at $13,850 for single filers and $27,700 for married couples filing jointly, Certified Public Accountant Atiya Brown foresees an increase in the number of individuals opting for itemization to maximize their tax returns, particularly those with significant interest payments. This shift could also spark a rise in the demand for professional tax assistance, given the intricate nature of itemizing.

Benefits of High Mortgage Rates

Despite the downturn from a post-pandemic high of 7.8%, the current 30-year mortgage rate remains above 6%. This could mean larger savings for homeowners with high mortgage rates, making the mortgage interest deduction a financially beneficial choice.

Limitations and Considerations

However, it's important to remember the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which decreed that the mortgage interest deduction would apply only to the first $750,000 of a mortgage loan for single filers and $375,000 for married couples filing separately, a decrease from the previous limits of $1 million and $500,000 respectively. This provision is set to expire in 2025, potentially raising the limits once more. It's crucial to note that only interest payments are deductible. Factors such as principal payments, down payments, closing costs, appraisal fees, insurance, and rental property mortgages are not deductible if they are not associated with the filer's primary residence. Furthermore, deductions are confined to the section of the home used for living, with no double-dipping for home office tax write-offs permitted, though late payment and pre-payment penalties are often deductible.