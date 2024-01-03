en English
Business

Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

As the world welcomed the dawn of 2024, Pan Asia Bank in Sri Lanka marked the outset of a promising year with traditional celebrations. The bank’s Chairman, Aravinda Perera, and the Director/CEO, Naleen Edirisinghe, extended their heartfelt messages to the staff, commemorating their relentless efforts throughout the past year and inspiring them for the challenges and opportunities of the year ahead.

Perera Praises Staff and Stresses on Family Care

In his address, Perera extolled the staff’s contributions, attributing the bank’s capacity to surmount numerous challenges in 2023’s tough macro-economic climate to their dedication. He accentuated the significance of family care in fostering a balanced performance culture. Perera expressed optimism about Sri Lanka’s future, underlining the importance of the difficult decisions taken in 2023. The chairman also highlighted the bank’s integral role in Sri Lanka’s economic journey and urged the staff to be ready to harness the upcoming opportunities in 2024.

Edirisinghe Motivates Staff, Lauds Innovation and Teamwork

Edirisinghe, in his message, motivated the bank’s employees to play their part in supporting the nation’s economic turnaround. He commended the employees’ role in driving the bank’s profitability, and underscored the importance of innovation and teamwork. The CEO provided an overview of the bank’s ongoing digitization strategy and brand strengthening efforts while also encouraging staff to enhance their banking education and skills.

A Vision of Resilience and Growth

Both leaders projected an aspirational vision of resilience and growth for Pan Asia Bank and its contribution to Sri Lanka’s economic landscape. The messages conveyed by Perera and Edirisinghe not only recognized the staff’s hard work but also set the stage for the bank’s strategies and objectives for 2024. The emphasis on perseverance, innovation, and continuous learning resonates with the bank’s commitment to empowering entrepreneurship and serving as a steadfast pillar in Sri Lanka’s economic development.

Business Economy Sri Lanka
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

