Business

Palladium’s Rollercoaster Ride: From Record Highs to Market Volatility

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Palladium’s Rollercoaster Ride: From Record Highs to Market Volatility

Over the past seven years, Palladium—a precious metal lesser-known than its counterparts, gold and silver—has experienced a remarkable rollercoaster ride in its value. In September 2017, Palladium surpassed the $1000 per ounce mark for the first time. This milestone marked the beginning of a significant price increase, with the metal soaring by a staggering 195% over the subsequent three and a half years, reaching a peak of just over $3000.

The Fall from Grace

However, as is characteristic of the commodity market’s volatility, Palladium’s value then plunged by 47%, leaving it hovering just above the $1500 mark in December 2021. Despite a temporary recovery in March 2021, when it hit a record high of $3433, a rapid 71% decline followed. The metal’s journey in the subsequent years, 2023 and 2024, was marked by a bearish trend with a 38% and 10% decrease in price respectively.

A Glimmer of Hope and Subsequent Disappointment

A brief rally in December 2023 sparked a glimmer of hope among traders and investors. However, a subsequent 21% fall quickly extinguished this optimism, with Palladium closing at $987.42 on January 11, down by 1.30%. The $1000 level has now become a significant resistance point for the metal.

Looking Ahead

A drop below the December 2023 low of $927 could indicate further market weakness for Palladium. As the story of Palladium’s price journey unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of commodity markets and the impact of factors such as market demand, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions on commodity prices.

Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

