Palladium’s Rollercoaster Ride: From Record Highs to Market Volatility
Over the past seven years, Palladium—a precious metal lesser-known than its counterparts, gold and silver—has experienced a remarkable rollercoaster ride in its value. In September 2017, Palladium surpassed the $1000 per ounce mark for the first time. This milestone marked the beginning of a significant price increase, with the metal soaring by a staggering 195% over the subsequent three and a half years, reaching a peak of just over $3000.
The Fall from Grace
However, as is characteristic of the commodity market’s volatility, Palladium’s value then plunged by 47%, leaving it hovering just above the $1500 mark in December 2021. Despite a temporary recovery in March 2021, when it hit a record high of $3433, a rapid 71% decline followed. The metal’s journey in the subsequent years, 2023 and 2024, was marked by a bearish trend with a 38% and 10% decrease in price respectively.
A Glimmer of Hope and Subsequent Disappointment
A brief rally in December 2023 sparked a glimmer of hope among traders and investors. However, a subsequent 21% fall quickly extinguished this optimism, with Palladium closing at $987.42 on January 11, down by 1.30%. The $1000 level has now become a significant resistance point for the metal.
Looking Ahead
A drop below the December 2023 low of $927 could indicate further market weakness for Palladium. As the story of Palladium’s price journey unfolds, it serves as a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of commodity markets and the impact of factors such as market demand, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions on commodity prices.
