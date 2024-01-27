Pakistan's CDNS Announces Reduction in Profit Rates on Savings Schemes

The Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) in Pakistan has signaled a change in the country's financial landscape with its recent announcement. In a move that has raised eyebrows and provoked discussions, the CDNS has reduced profit rates on a range of savings schemes. This development comes as the central bank prepares to unveil its new monetary policy, adding another layer of anticipation to the unfolding economic narrative.

Changing Rates

The Special Savings Certificates and accounts have seen a slight dip in their profit rates for the first five years, shifting from 16.04% to 16%. The sixth year, however, has seen a more significant decrease, plummeting from 17.4% to 16.6%. The Defence Savings Certificates have also experienced a downturn, with average rates falling from 14.39% to 14.2%. Regular Income Certificates, too, have felt the sting of this development, witnessing a decline in their rate of return from 15.12% to 15%.

Short-term Shifts and Islamic Instruments

Short-term Savings Certificates for three months, six months, and one year have all been touched by this wave of reduction. The one-year STSC has seen a reduction from 20.8% to 20.34%. The Sharia-compliant savings instruments, despite their usually robust performance, have not escaped unscathed. The one-year Sarwa Islamic Term Account, in particular, has seen a substantial decrease in expected return, dropping dramatically from 21.37% to 18.54%.

Steady Rates Amid the Shift

Despite the shifts in much of the financial landscape, some things remain unchanged. The profit rates for Behbood Savings Certificate, Pensioners' Benefit Account, and Shuhadas Family Welfare Account still stand firm at 16.08%. Similarly, the markup rate on savings accounts remains steady at 20.5%, and the rate on the Sharia-compliant Sarwa Islamic Savings Account is unaffected by these changes.

This development, while surprising to some, is seen as a reflection of the prevailing market scenario and the central bank's interest rate policy. As Pakistan prepares for a general election next month, and navigates its Standby Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the economic landscape continues to evolve, and we can only wait and observe the impact these changes will have on the Pakistani economy and its citizens.