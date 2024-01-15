en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Oxfam Warns of First Trillionaire Amid Soaring Global Wealth Inequality

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Oxfam Warns of First Trillionaire Amid Soaring Global Wealth Inequality

Anti-poverty watchdog Oxfam International has warned that the world could witness its first trillionaire within the next decade, highlighting the increasing chasm of global wealth inequality. This prediction is part of Oxfam’s continuous efforts to underscore and address the concentration of wealth among a handful of individuals.

The Disparity Deepens

According to Oxfam’s annual assessment, the fortunes of the five richest men have skyrocketed by 114% in real terms since 2020. Simultaneously, nearly five billion people across the globe have seen their economic status deteriorate. The Covid-19 pandemic has only served to exacerbate this disparity, with the world’s poorest 60% losing money while the ultra-rich continue to amass wealth at an unprecedented rate.

Trickle-Up Economics

The prospect of a potential trillionaire is more than a statistical curiosity; it is a stark symbol of the growing wealth gap. Oxfam’s findings reveal a disturbing trend of wealth trickling up rather than trickling down. If current trends persist, the world’s first trillionaire is likely to emerge within a decade, while poverty eradication may not be achieved for another 229 years.

Call for Systemic Change

Oxfam’s work extends beyond just shedding light on these disparities. The organization actively advocates for systemic changes to address wealth inequality. It has called for measures such as the permanent taxation of the wealthiest, more effective taxation of large corporations, and a renewed drive against tax avoidance. Oxfam also encourages governments to dismantle monopolies, empower workers, and tax significant corporate profits to bridge the gap between the ultra-rich and the rest of society.

In conclusion, the projection of a potential trillionaire serves as a stark reminder of the growing wealth divide. It highlights the urgent need for policy changes and collective action to create a more equitable economic system. As the world stands on the brink of crowning its first trillionaire, the question remains: will we heed this warning and take the necessary steps towards a fairer global economy?

0
Business Economy International Affairs
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
As the Lunar New Year draws near, the fine wine marketplace Liv-ex has noted an upswing in demand for wines from previous Dragon years in Asia’s secondary market. This trend is influenced by the Chinese zodiac. The forthcoming Year of the Wood Dragon, commencing on 10th February 2024, has kindled interest in vintages from prior
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
41 seconds ago
Volvo Group Eyes Potential Sale of Defense Vehicle Manufacturer Arquus
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
43 seconds ago
RBI Proposes Self-Regulation Framework for FinTech Sector
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
26 seconds ago
Flagright and MUWE Join Forces to Reinforce Payment Security in LATAM
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
34 seconds ago
Volvo Group Inks Option Agreement to Potentially Sell Defense Manufacturer Arquus
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
35 seconds ago
Restaurant Chains Unveil New Menus and Expansion Plans for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
11 seconds
Ex-Boxer Ricky Hatton's Debut on 'Dancing On Ice' Meets With Criticism
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
20 seconds
Global Elections in 2023: Reshaping the Political and Economic Landscape
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
25 seconds
Navigating the Global Demographic Challenges: A Focus on South Korea
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
26 seconds
Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
35 seconds
Rishi Sunak Braces for Internal Party Clash Over Controversial Asylum Bill
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
44 seconds
Political Rivalry and Respect: UP Leaders Extend Birthday Wishes to Mayawati Amidst Electoral Strategy Shift
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
49 seconds
Royal Marines Band Member Sues MoD Over Hearing Loss
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
1 min
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
2 mins
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
7 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
11 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
35 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app