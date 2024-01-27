Oroville's New Outdoor Dining Ordinance Is a Boost for Local Businesses

The historic commercial district and the 'Gateway Site' of Oroville City are set to undergo a transformation. Following a unanimous vote by the Oroville City Council, a new ordinance has been passed permitting outdoor sidewalk dining in these areas. This is a strategic move that formalizes the temporary dining arrangements allowed during the COVID pandemic, which previously had no formal zoning code.

A Boost to Local Businesses

The outdoor dining ordinance has received an overwhelming support from local business owners who believe it will not only enhance the dining experience but also foster a sense of community and stimulate local commerce. Among the supporters is Brian Wong, a local restaurateur, who sees this as an opportunity to provide a unique dining experience to his customers. Gracie Stewart, another business owner, believes that this measure will help create a vibrant community atmosphere while boosting business. Chris Lightle and Rori Summers, both local business owners, also echo these sentiments.

Permits and Associated Costs

While the new ordinance is a cause for celebration for many, it does come with its set of regulations. Restaurants wishing to offer outdoor dining will need to obtain the necessary permits, some of which come with associated costs. However, this hasn't deterred businesses from jumping on the opportunity. Provisions restaurant, for instance, is already in the process of obtaining a permit to benefit from the ordinance.

Impact Beyond the Restaurant Industry

The outdoor dining ordinance is expected to have an impact that extends beyond just the restaurant industry. Other businesses located in the designated outdoor dining areas anticipate an increase in foot traffic and revenue as a result of the new al fresco dining. The ordinance covers the area within High Street, Oliver Street, Arlin Rhine Memorial Drive, and Oak Street, as well as from Montgomery Street and Feather River Boulevard to the Purple Line Urban Winery and Bedrock Park.