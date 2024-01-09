Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Chairs Ministerial Meeting, Approves National Policies

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman presided over a significant meeting with the Council of Ministers at Al Barakah Palace, where he expressed his gratitude for the nation’s stability and earnestly prayed for its continuance. The meeting was a comprehensive review of the country’s domestic circumstances, with the Sultan recognizing the strides made in the financial, economic, and social sectors throughout 2023.

Oman’s Government Performance & Initiatives

The Sultan placed significant emphasis on enhancing the performance of the government and critically evaluating the effectiveness of various initiatives and programs in place. He expressed commendation for government units that demonstrated high performance ratings, and specifically lauded the National Centre for Statistics and Information for efficiently fulfilling the nation’s data requirements. The Sultan’s attention was also drawn towards the implementation and assessment of the social protection scheme, asserting the need for its performance evaluation and responsiveness to the needs of citizens, particularly those heavily reliant on the system.

Approval of Policies and Programs

The Council of Ministers, in line with the Sultan’s directives, approved the ‘National Policy for Local Content (2024-2030)’. The policy aims to foster job creation, promote industry localization, provide crucial support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and improve the trade balance. A ‘National Product Loyalty Programme’ was also greenlit to bolster Omani products and foster the growth of domestic companies.

Capitalizing on Tourism and Enhancing Effectiveness

Keen to capitalize on Oman’s diverse attractions and rich cultural heritage, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik instructed governors to formulate robust tourism plans for their respective regions. He further ordered the development of ‘Al Jabal Al Abyad’ and ‘Wakan’ for tourism purposes. In a move to enhance effectiveness, he instructed food safety authorities to integrate their roles. Additionally, reductions in fees for government services and water connections were approved to streamline procedures and improve the business environment.

The meeting concluded with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik reaffirming Oman’s commitment to international cooperation based on the tenets of the nation’s foreign policy. He expressed his wishes for the nation’s continued success and prosperity.