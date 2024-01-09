en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Chairs Ministerial Meeting, Approves National Policies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Chairs Ministerial Meeting, Approves National Policies

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman presided over a significant meeting with the Council of Ministers at Al Barakah Palace, where he expressed his gratitude for the nation’s stability and earnestly prayed for its continuance. The meeting was a comprehensive review of the country’s domestic circumstances, with the Sultan recognizing the strides made in the financial, economic, and social sectors throughout 2023.

Oman’s Government Performance & Initiatives

The Sultan placed significant emphasis on enhancing the performance of the government and critically evaluating the effectiveness of various initiatives and programs in place. He expressed commendation for government units that demonstrated high performance ratings, and specifically lauded the National Centre for Statistics and Information for efficiently fulfilling the nation’s data requirements. The Sultan’s attention was also drawn towards the implementation and assessment of the social protection scheme, asserting the need for its performance evaluation and responsiveness to the needs of citizens, particularly those heavily reliant on the system.

Approval of Policies and Programs

The Council of Ministers, in line with the Sultan’s directives, approved the ‘National Policy for Local Content (2024-2030)’. The policy aims to foster job creation, promote industry localization, provide crucial support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and improve the trade balance. A ‘National Product Loyalty Programme’ was also greenlit to bolster Omani products and foster the growth of domestic companies.

Capitalizing on Tourism and Enhancing Effectiveness

Keen to capitalize on Oman’s diverse attractions and rich cultural heritage, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik instructed governors to formulate robust tourism plans for their respective regions. He further ordered the development of ‘Al Jabal Al Abyad’ and ‘Wakan’ for tourism purposes. In a move to enhance effectiveness, he instructed food safety authorities to integrate their roles. Additionally, reductions in fees for government services and water connections were approved to streamline procedures and improve the business environment.

The meeting concluded with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik reaffirming Oman’s commitment to international cooperation based on the tenets of the nation’s foreign policy. He expressed his wishes for the nation’s continued success and prosperity.

0
Economy Oman
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
6 mins ago
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
The burden of an escalating cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom has been poignantly laid bare in one British woman’s emotional video. As a full-time worker residing in social accommodation, her struggle epitomizes the plight of thousands of individuals grappling with the financial pressures under Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s administration. A Snapshot of
British Woman's Emotional Video Exposes Struggles Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Global Stock Indexes Dip as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and Company Earnings
30 mins ago
Global Stock Indexes Dip as Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data and Company Earnings
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
30 mins ago
Escalating Debt Threatens Development and GDP: Kivumbi Muwanga at NextBigTalk 2024
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
8 mins ago
Scotland's Retail Sector Grapples with Decreased Festive Spending Amid Economic Concerns
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
11 mins ago
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
21 mins ago
Government Plots Agriculture-Driven Economic Growth and Job Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
13 seconds
Trump Gains Momentum with Evangelicals and First-Time Caucus-Goers Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
2 mins
NBA Injury Report: Key Players Sidelined and the Impact on Fantasy Basketball
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Finds High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
2 mins
Masindi District Council Honors Late Health Officer, Dr. Abiriga Gino
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
2 mins
Bella Hadid Marks Fashion Comeback with Striking Perfect Magazine Cover
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
4 mins
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow on Injury Recovery: A Look at the Road Ahead
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
4 mins
Spanish Football Federation Fines Girona Player for False Accusations against Referee
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
4 mins
Unearthing the Mysteries of MNKPL: A Study in Rare Leukaemia Subtype
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
4 mins
Lio Rush: A Titan Prepares for His Wrestling Comeback
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
57 mins
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app