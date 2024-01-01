en English
Economy

Oman’s 2024 Budget: A Strategic Financial Blueprint Amid Oil Market Fluctuations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:49 am EST
Oman's 2024 Budget: A Strategic Financial Blueprint Amid Oil Market Fluctuations

In its journey towards economic stability, Oman has unveiled its 2024 budget, underpinned by an expected average oil price of $60 per barrel. The fiscal plan foresees a budget deficit of 640 million Omani rials ($1.66 billion), accounting for about 1.5 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Oman’s Fiscal Outlook for 2024

The 2024 budget anticipates a 9.5 percent surge in revenues compared to the 2023 estimates, aiming to generate a total revenue of approximately 11.01 billion rials. In parallel, expenditures are slated to increase by 2.6 percent from the previous year, totaling around 11.65 billion rials. The expenditure estimates incorporate a provision for public debt service amounting to 1.05 billion rials, underscoring the government’s commitment to managing its financial obligations responsibly.

Strategic Planning Amid Global Oil Market Fluctuations

The 2024 budget articulates Oman’s economic strategies in the face of worldwide oil market volatility. It exemplifies the nation’s strategic financial planning and resilience, demonstrating its preparedness to navigate potential downturns in oil prices. Significantly, Oman’s Finance Minister, Sultan Salim Al Habsi, has stated that the budget estimates have been crafted to ensure the country can meet its financing needs even under adverse oil market conditions.

Oman’s Economic Vision

The 2024 budget stands as a testament to Oman’s economic vision and its resolve to maintain fiscal equilibrium. It reflects a balance between revenue generation and spending, safeguarding against potential challenges posed by fluctuations in oil prices. Moreover, it highlights the government’s foresight in economic planning and its readiness for the upcoming fiscal year. The budget resonates with Oman’s broader economic goals, setting the stage for a fiscally disciplined year ahead.

Economy Oman
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

