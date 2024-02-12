Oman Halts Classes Amid Severe Weather: A Day of Pause for Schools and Colleges

Oman's Ministries of Education and Higher Education, Research and Innovation announced the ongoing suspension of classes in most governorates, attributable to severe weather conditions. Public and private schools and colleges are affected, except those in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates.

A Day of Pause: Schools and Colleges Remain Closed

In a decision that affects the vast majority of the Sultanate, the suspension of studies in all public, private, and foreign schools has been extended. This decision, announced by the Ministry of Education in Oman, will last for one day, specifically on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The inclement weather conditions that have swept across the region are the primary reason behind this unprecedented move. The Ministries' concern for the safety and well-being of students and staff has led to this decision, which applies to all governorates except Dhofar, Musandam, and Al Wusta.

Weathering the Storm: A Necessary Precaution

The weather forecast for the affected areas predicts harsh conditions, making travel potentially dangerous. The Ministries have chosen to prioritize safety over routine, a decision that has been met with understanding and support from the community.

"We understand the inconvenience this may cause, but the safety of our students and staff is paramount," said a spokesperson from the Ministry of Education. "We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as necessary."

Return to Normalcy: Classes to Resume on February 14

Despite the temporary disruption, the Ministries have reassured the public that classes will resume on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. Students, parents, and staff are advised to stay tuned to official announcements for any further updates.

In the meantime, the Ministries urge everyone to stay safe and heed weather advisories during this period of unpredictable weather.

As Oman weathers this storm, the shared commitment to safety and education remains a beacon of resilience and unity.

Classes suspended. Tomorrow's world, secure.