Oklahoma City Gears Up for New Arena Amidst Surge in Air Travel

In the heart of Oklahoma City, plans are being set in motion for a new arena. The Cox Convention Center and its adjacent parking lots are the primary sites under scrutiny. A Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessment has already been conducted on the Convention Center site, with a second assessment now being carried out on a privately owned location within the city. The latter assessment is to ascertain if this location could be a viable candidate for the ambitious project. This revelation was confirmed by a city spokesperson.

Surge in Air Travel

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City's Will Rogers World Airport has reported a significant uptick in the number of travelers passing through its gates. The year 2023 saw an impressive 4.4 million travelers using the airport. This is the highest number of travelers recorded at the airport since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time the airport experienced similar travel activity was in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

Implications for the Local Economy

The surge in air travel at Will Rogers World Airport, coupled with the city's plans for a new arena, suggest a robust local economy. These developments also hint at the recovery of the airline industry from the devastating impact of the pandemic. The return to pre-pandemic levels of air travel in the region is a significant milestone and a positive sign for the future.