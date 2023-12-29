Oil Market Braces for Biggest Annual Drop Since 2020

As we approach the end of 2023, the oil market braces itself for the largest annual slump since 2020. This decline is a consequence of growing apprehensions that global crude supplies may surpass demand in the forthcoming quarters. Despite ongoing war and production cuts by OPEC+, Brent crude has held steady above $77 per barrel. This scenario suggests weekly, monthly, and quarterly losses. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also traded close to $72 a barrel. Both benchmarks are on course for an approximately 10% decline this year.

A Reflection of Global Economic Challenges

The current downturn in the oil market mirrors the broader challenges that the global economy is grappling with. These include a slowdown, escalating food and energy prices, disruptions in supply chains, and mounting sovereign debt risks. These pressing issues were recently discussed by regional leaders at the New Economy Gateway series in Morocco.

Commodity Price Predictions and Market Movements

Natasha Kaneva, J.P. Morgan’s head of global commodities strategy, foresees a decline in oil demand growth this winter, triggering a sharp fall in commodity prices. However, she is optimistic that prices could bounce back in 2024 as demand surges and OPEC curbs supply. Oil prices plummeted as traders gauged the risks of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. Consequently, Brent crude fell 1.6% to trade below $79 a barrel.

Factors Influencing the Oil Market

Geopolitical concerns, production cuts, and global measures to rein in inflation have induced wild swings in prices. As more shipping companies prepared to transit the Red Sea route, oil prices fell. This development alleviates concerns about supply disruptions amidst rising tensions in the Middle East. Furthermore, anticipated interest rate cuts in major consuming regions in 2024 and a weaker dollar are expected to bolster oil demand.

Meanwhile, rising inventories at the key US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, have partly offset a drop in national stockpiles, leading to a mixed picture for demand. Still, global oil demand growth could decrease to 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, partly due to improved fuel efficiency and increased usage of renewables. While some traders remain skeptical about the bleak demand outlook, others argue that it justifies the present market pessimism.