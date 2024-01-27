Offshore Wind Energy's Economic Winds Blow in New Jersey

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has ushered in a new era of offshore wind energy with the approval of two major projects, Leading Light Wind and Attentive Energy Two. With a combined capacity of 3,742 MW, these projects are seen as a significant stride towards the State's ambitious goal of a 100% clean energy economy by 2035. Yet, this move has stirred concerns among various sections about the economic implications of such large-scale offshore wind projects.

Cost for Progress

Despite the green objectives, the economic burden of these projects cannot be overlooked. The developments are projected to hike electricity costs across the board, with residential, commercial, and industrial customers likely to see their bills rise by $6.84, $58.73, and $513.22 per month respectively. These estimates, based on 2023 dollars, are subject to inflation over the 20-year contract duration, and could potentially push the annual additional cost beyond the $750 million mark, even approaching $1 billion.

Job Creation: A Double-Edged Sword?

While the projects promise the creation of 5,128 direct job-years over the first decade, the cost per job-year is calculated to be approximately $1.5 million, a hefty sum for New Jersey ratepayers. It is also pertinent to note that an increase of $1 million in electricity costs can lead to a loss of about six direct job-years. This raises concerns of a net loss of jobs—approximately 45,000 over the ten-year period—contradicting the notion of economic growth via these investments.

Political Gain vs Economic Pain

The approval of the offshore wind projects is seen by some as being more beneficial to political insiders than to the broader New Jersey economy. The industry is currently grappling with financial challenges, demonstrated by the recent withdrawal of developers from a major New York project, and the rising cost of wind turbines, which has surged 40% over the last two years. Amidst declining support for wind farms off the Jersey Shore and environmental concerns over sonar mapping, the decision to press ahead with these projects has left many questioning the true beneficiaries of this green push.