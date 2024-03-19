Obaseki Advocates for Local Manufacturing and Exports to Address Forex Crisis in Nigeria

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has highlighted the pivotal role of local manufacturing and exports in overcoming Nigeria's persistent foreign exchange crisis. During a meeting with the National President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, and other executives, Obaseki emphasized the urgent need for fiscal policies that support manufacturers in boosting local production and accessing credit for exporting Nigerian-made products. This strategy, according to Obaseki, is crucial for the survival of Nigeria's economy, leveraging Edo State's abundance of raw materials for production and manufacturing as a driving force for economic development.

Strategic Moves for Economic Revival

Obaseki's administration has taken significant steps to bolster the manufacturing sector, including the implementation of strong environmental policies to regenerate the forest and wood industry. Efforts such as reintroducing forest guards to curb illegal logging and creating favorable policies for timber plantation ventures have been launched. Additionally, the governor highlighted the Edo State Oil Palm Program (ESOPP) which allocated 70,000 hectares of land to seven investors for oil palm cultivation, showcasing the state's proactive approach to agricultural and industrial growth.

Reforming Education to Support Manufacturing

Understanding the long-term importance of skilled labor for the manufacturing sector, Obaseki's government has also restructured the state's educational system. This reform aims to produce a well-educated workforce capable of supporting the state's and the nation's industrial ambitions. The focus on foundational education is expected to yield a generation of citizens adept at contributing to Nigeria's manufacturing sector, ultimately reducing the country's dependency on imported goods and services.

Collaboration and Investment Attraction

The Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended Governor Obaseki's efforts in making Edo State a prominent destination for private sector investments. The annual Alaghodaro summit, among other initiatives, has successfully attracted significant investments to the state, including the Duport Refinery, Green Hill Ethanol Plant, Ossiomo Power, and the Edo Production hub. These achievements underline the potential benefits of government collaboration with the private sector to revitalize the manufacturing industry, promoting industrial growth and sustainability.

As Edo State leads by example, demonstrating the tangible benefits of supporting local manufacturing and exports, the rest of Nigeria watches closely. The success of these initiatives could serve as a blueprint for other states, paving the way for a nationwide economic resurgence grounded in self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on foreign exchange. The journey towards economic stability and prosperity is a collective one, requiring concerted efforts from both the government and the private sector to realize the full potential of Nigeria's manufacturing capabilities.