NZD/JPY Pair Witnesses a Rally Amid Market Volatility and Potential Policy Shifts

In Wednesday’s trading session, the NZD/JPY pair witnessed an increase by 0.70%, reaching 89.40. The recent performance of this pair has been marked by inconsistencies, with a neutral to slightly bullish momentum seen on the daily chart. However, despite the uptick, short-term indicators on the four-hour chart hint at a possible reversal, suggesting that investors might be looking to cash in on their profits.

Long-term Bullish Trend

The daily chart paints a more bullish picture, with the pair trading above its 20, 100, and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). This stance indicates a longer-term bullish trend. Nonetheless, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) on the daily chart present a mixed signal. While the RSI is in negative territory but trending upwards, the MACD shows steady red bars, which could be seen as bearish. Despite these conflicting indicators, the pair’s position relative to the key SMAs suggests an overall dominance of buying momentum.

Balance in Momentum Indicators

An analysis of the four-hour chart shows a balance in momentum indicators, tilting slightly towards a bearish outlook. The RSI is trending downwards, and the MACD shows flat red bars, indicating a potential decline in buying pressure.

Market Volatility and Monetary Policy

The market is likely to remain volatile due to potential shifts in monetary policy by the Bank of Japan and the Federal Reserve’s anticipated rate cuts. The US dollar is striving to find its footing amid oversold conditions, offering some value with the possibility of a short-term bounce.

The USD/JPY pair’s recent rally indicates a resurgence of strength. The market hovers near a critical support level with the uptrend line at the 141 yen mark, and potential resistance is expected to emerge from the 200 day EMA and at the 145 yen level. Breaking above these levels would require a notable shift in market sentiment.

The upcoming jobs report on Friday could serve as a catalyst for such a change, given the pair’s sensitivity to this data. The anticipation of a reversal in policy divergence between the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and the Federal Reserve (Fed) in 2024 lends some support to the JPY. Traders are now focusing on the US economic docket, ISM Manufacturing PMI, JOLTS Job Openings data, and the upcoming FOMC meeting minutes.

In conclusion, while the NZD/JPY pair’s recent performance indicates a bullish trend, the market’s volatility and potential shifts in monetary policy suggest that investors should tread cautiously.