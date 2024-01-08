Norwich City Council Announces Controversial Parking Fee Increase

In a move that has sparked controversy among local traders and residents, Norwich City Council has announced a 7.5% rise in parking fees across numerous car parks and pay and display sites in the city. This increase, slated to take effect later this month, follows a five-year freeze on parking charges, a major increase in 2022, and now, an additional hike, culminating in some parking costs soaring by a staggering 80% over the past two years.

A Blow to Local Businesses?

Mark Hedge, proprietor of Cookes Band Instruments, voiced his apprehensions about the potential impact of the inflated parking prices on local businesses. “The rise in parking fees could dissuade customers from visiting the city center,” he warned. Hedge pointed out that the challenges confronting businesses in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic are being amplified by such hikes.

New Parking Fee Structure

The raised parking fees at car parks, including St Andrews, St Giles, and Rose Lane, along with various pay and display locations, will see costs commencing at £2.20. The priciest day rates will soar to £21.50, up from £20. Evening charges will also witness an increase, rising from £3 to £3.20.

Revenue Source or Detriment to Local Commerce?

Jack Cousens from The AA lambasted the council for resorting to parking fees as a revenue source, potentially harming local commerce. In contrast, Councillor Mike Stonard of Norwich City Council defended the increase, asserting that it was part of a challenging decision-making process to balance the budget. Stonard encouraged public feedback during this year’s budget consultation, indicating the council’s willingness to hear and consider the city’s collective voice.