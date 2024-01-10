en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Northern Tropics Bracing for Potential Tropical Cyclone Formation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Northern Tropics Bracing for Potential Tropical Cyclone Formation

The northern tropics are on high alert as weather models predict the imminent formation of a tropical cyclone. The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has indicated a moderate chance for a cyclone forming to the west of Darwin in the ensuing days, heralding the potential for squally thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Twin Cyclones: A Rare Phenomenon

In a rare occurrence, a second system in the Gulf of Carpentaria is also showing signs of potential cyclone development. While the probability of formation currently remains low, the presence of two concurrent systems adds an unusual twist to the situation. Authorities are urging residents to stay vigilant and have emergency plans at the ready.

End of Dry Spell in Northern Australia

The onset of this monsoonal trough will signal the end of an uncharacteristically dry start to the wet season in northern Australia. The tropical cyclone activity will inject a much-needed surge of moisture into the region, offering respite from the prolonged dry spell. However, the heavy rainfall may also pose flooding risks, necessitating further precautions.

Stakeholders Brace for Impact

The potential tropical cyclone formation is being closely monitored by stakeholders, given its potential impacts on weather conditions, safety, and local economies. Regular updates and advisories will be provided by forecasting agencies to help prepare for any eventualities.

0
Economy Safety Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
13 mins ago
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
In a recent development, the Auditor General’s report for Uganda has shed light on some pressing financial concerns for the country. The report reveals that Uganda’s public debt has surpassed its GDP, with a staggering total of 96.16 trillion Shillings. This comprises 43.69 trillion in domestic debt and 52.47 trillion in external debt. Over five
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General's Report Uncovers Widespread Financial Irregularities
Houthi Attacks in Red Sea Disrupt Global Supply Chain: Impact and Implications
1 hour ago
Houthi Attacks in Red Sea Disrupt Global Supply Chain: Impact and Implications
Zambia's Economic Recovery at Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
1 hour ago
Zambia's Economic Recovery at Risk, Warns GREEN Party Leader
China's Economic Health Key to Global Stability, says WEF's Zahidi
53 mins ago
China's Economic Health Key to Global Stability, says WEF's Zahidi
Asia Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Hits a 33-Year High; Australia's Retail Sales Surprise; South Korea's Kospi Declines
57 mins ago
Asia Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Hits a 33-Year High; Australia's Retail Sales Surprise; South Korea's Kospi Declines
Financial Experts Forecast Rapid Interest Rate Cuts: Implications and Outcomes
1 hour ago
Financial Experts Forecast Rapid Interest Rate Cuts: Implications and Outcomes
Latest Headlines
World News
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
2 mins
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
2 mins
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
3 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
3 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
3 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
4 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
7 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
7 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
8 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app