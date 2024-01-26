Northern Colorado Housing Market Set for Surge in 2024, Predicts The Group Inc.

At the annual real estate forecast event in Loveland, Colorado, Brandon Wells, president of The Group Inc. Real Estate, shared predictions for the Northern Colorado residential real estate market in 2024. Wells highlighted the anticipated moderation of mortgage rates by the second half of 2024, a change expected to invigorate the market and present a more vibrant landscape for both buyers and sellers.

A Look Back at 2023

The Group's review of the past year revealed a landscape of mixed fortunes. Median resale prices for single-family homes in various Northern Colorado markets either flat-lined or experienced a decline. However, the region maintained a positive trajectory in average annual property appreciation. Interestingly, real estate sales in Northern Colorado saw a dip of 17.5% compared to the peak experienced in 2021.

Forecast for 2024

Looking ahead, The Group foresees a revival in home sales for 2024. An estimated 5-8% increase is predicted, with the majority of this surge expected to occur in the latter half of the year when mortgage rates are projected to drop. This anticipated uptick in activity, coupled with the forecasted 'soft landing' for the economy, bodes well for avoiding a recession.

Wells also identified several factors that could influence consumer spending on homes, including the rise of remote work, real wage increases, and robust employment figures. He noted the significant gap between the net worth of homeowners and renters, a disparity that could fuel the real estate market.

Population Growth and Housing Needs

Population growth in the Northern Colorado counties of Larimer and Weld is expected to outpace the rest of the state, which could further stimulate the housing market. The trend of families planning to assist their children in purchasing homes was also highlighted during the presentation.

Addressing workforce housing needs was another significant point of discussion. Larry Kendall, founder of The Group, underscored the need for community support and government consideration of the impact of fees on housing costs.