North Korea Raises Workers' Salaries, Shifts to Cash Cards to Bolster Government Control

In a significant economic shift, North Korea has increased workers' salaries in key industries such as foreign currency earners and fertilizer companies by over 40 times. This move coincides with a surge in the price of rationed rice, an essential commodity accessible only to specific segments of the population. Workers in other sectors have also seen their salaries raised by about 10 to 15 times the previous amounts.

Advertisment

Shift to Cash Cards

These salary increments, introduced at the end of December, are being distributed through cash cards instead of physical cash. The cards can only be used at government-owned stores, a strategy aimed at redirecting consumer spending from local markets to state-run establishments. The move is seen as a bid to exert tighter control over economic activities and bolster government businesses.

Reliance on Open-Air Markets

Advertisment

Despite this initiative, open-air markets remain essential for the population, as government stores fail to offer a diverse range of goods. These marketplaces, which sprang up following the economic collapse and famine after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, have become a lifeline for many families. They provide a platform for self-business and trade, often in foreign currencies, aiding survival in challenging times.

Cautious Optimism and Skepticism

While the recent salary changes are designed to shift economic dynamics towards government control, there is skepticism about their immediate impact. Open-air markets are still vital for supplementary income and goods not available in government stores. However, the transition to digital payments is viewed as a potential long-term strategy to increase state influence over the economy. This contrasts with the disruptive 2009 currency change, which devastated savings due to exchange limits imposed by the government.