Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE: An Overview of December 2023

In a testament to the robust economic activity in Jordan, the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) has disclosed the investment patterns of non-Jordanian investors for December 2023. Non-Jordanian investors purchased shares worth JD21.1 million, representing an impressive 19% of the total trading value for the month. Conversely, shares sold by this investor group stood at JD7.9 million.

Yearlong Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE

From January to December 2023, non-Jordanian investors acquired shares worth JD151.1 million, constituting 10% of the total trading value. However, the value of shares sold by them was pegged higher at JD181.2 million. Notably, Arab investors dominated the purchase and sale activities, with non-Arab investors contributing minimally to the overall non-Jordanian investment activities.

Ownership Trends and Sector-wise Distribution

By the close of December 2023, non-Jordanian investors held a substantial 47.5% of the total market value of companies listed on the ASE. Within this, institutional investors accounted for 35.7% ownership. Arab investors owned 32.7% of total shares, while non-Arab investors held 14.8%.

The sectoral distribution of ownership by non-Jordanian investors was diverse. They held 51.5% in the financial sector, 20.9% in the services sector, and a significant 53.3% in the industrial sector. This distribution portrays an active and balanced investment landscape with interests spread across various sectors.

UAE and Jordan to Enhance Trade Relations

In a related development, UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, met with Jordan’s Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh, to boost trade and investment relations between the two nations. Bilateral trade between the UAE and Jordan reached US$4.5 billion in 2022, marking a significant increase. The UAE, with its total commitment exceeding US$4 billion by the end of 2020, stands as the leading investor in Jordan. This development underlines Jordan’s eagerness to foster greater collaboration in trade and investment with the UAE, promising further growth and cooperation.