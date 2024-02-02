Nirmala Sitharaman Discusses Interim Budget 2024-25 and Modi Government's Policy Approach

In an enlightening conversation with Network18's Managing Director Rahul Joshi, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delved into the nuances of the Interim Budget 2024-25 and the policy approach of the current Modi government. Sitharaman, presenting her sixth consecutive budget, lauded the budget as an exemplification of secularism in action, underscoring that the government's initiatives are benefitting all eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their community or religion.

Sustaining Policy Stability

With an air of admiration, Sitharaman shed light on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on policy stability. She affirmed Modi's disinclination towards frequent policy alterations, instead fostering a preference for long-term consistency. This attribute she noted, is a testament to the government's commitment to ensuring stability and predictability in its policy framework.

Empowering the Common Man

Highlighting the government's dedication to the common citizen, Sitharaman stressed on the empowerment initiatives undertaken over the past ten years. She pointed out that the budget refrained from including any populist sops, treating it as a true vote on account. This she asserted, was a reflection of the government's commitment to truly serving the everyday Indian and not merely pandering for votes.

From Fragile to Fastest-Growing

During her budget speech, Sitharaman outlined the achievements of the Modi government, boldly asserting that it has transformed India from a 'fragile' economy to the world's fastest-growing major economy. She also touched upon the government's focus on empowering citizens through financial opportunities and inclusivity, undifferentiated by caste or religion.

Sitharaman expressed buoyancy regarding the growth trends in various sectors, including the blossoming space industry and the significant contribution of start-ups to the GDP. She also highlighted the allocation of a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore corpus for research, emphasizing the government's focus on fostering innovation and development.