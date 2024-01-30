Nigeria's Unending Political and Economic Turmoil: A Nation’s Cry for Change

In the heart of West Africa, Nigeria, a nation of over 200 million people, grapples with a tumultuous political and economic landscape. The journey, marked with significant trials and tribulations, has been a formidable one under the administrations of former President Goodluck Jonathan, his successor, Muhammadu Buhari, and the current President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Unfulfilled Promises and Persisting Challenges

The tenure of Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) was marred by widespread terrorism, spearheaded by Boko Haram, and allegations of corruption that fostered dissatisfaction among Nigerians. The populace yearned for stability, accountability, and prosperity, fostering high hopes with the election of Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. However, the expectations were met with a bitter reality. Economic growth staggered, corruption persisted, and societal grievances were brought to light in the 2020 EndSARS protests.

Nigeria's Economy: A Tale of Struggles and Disparity

The transition to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's administration did little to improve conditions. The removal of fuel subsidies caused petrol prices to catapult, and the naira's devaluation deepened economic hardship. The national minimum wage fell short, leaving many struggling to afford basic necessities, while government spending on luxury items like SUVs stood in stark contrast to the plight of ordinary Nigerians. The stark economic disparity has led to the popularization of the term 'japaing', reflecting the desire of many to emigrate in search of a better life.

Security: An Escalating Conundrum

Nigeria's Northwest region is plagued by insecurity due to armed conflict stemming from jihadist terrorist groups, armed bandits, and other organized criminal gangs. This escalating threat has a profound impact on sub-national states, exacerbating ethno-religious tensions and socio-economic conditions conducive to armed conflict. The narrative of leadership with a military background being the solution to security challenges has proven to be a false one, as the current administration struggles to stem the tide of security breaches.

Despite the national anthem's call to respect the sacrifices of past heroes, many Nigerians feel that the current leadership is failing to uphold these values. This sense of disillusionment and yearning for change is palpable across the nation, as Nigerians continue to endure an economy and governance that seem to prioritize elites over the general population.