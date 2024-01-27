Nigeria's Fiscal Responsibility Commission to Verify Federal Projects Worth N2.9 Trillion

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) in Nigeria has launched an ambitious initiative to physically verify selected federal government capital projects. Worth a staggering N2.9 trillion, these projects are spread across the six geopolitical zones of the country, marking a significant stride in the government's efforts to promote transparency and accountability.

Value-for-money at the Heart of Government Spending

According to the FRC's Executive Chairman, Victor Muruako, this verification exercise is a core component of the commission's mandate. The goal? To ensure prudence, value-for-money, and transparency in government spending. Projects lined up for verification include the rehabilitation of the Bende-Arochukwu-Ohafia road and the dualization of the Sapele-Ewu road in Delta. The list also features the construction of a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Zonal Command, among other crucial ventures.

Aligning with the 'Renewed Hope Agenda'

Muruako emphasized the verification's significance in aligning with President Bola Tinubu's 'renewed hope agenda.' This agenda aims to address public demands for accountability, and the verification process is poised to contribute meaningfully to this goal. By verifying the actual existence and progress of these projects, the FRC hopes to prevent the emergence of abandoned projects and ensure that government undertakings are financially sustainable.

Preventing the Emergence of Abandoned Projects

As part of the verification process, the FRC's officials have been instructed to thoroughly verify the existence and progress of the projects. This measure is also designed to align with the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF), a strategic plan that ensures government projects are financially viable in the long run. By doing so, the FRC aims to prevent the emergence of abandoned projects, thus ensuring that every Naira spent counts towards the nation's development.