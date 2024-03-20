Nigeria's 0.5% GDP Investment in R&D Critiqued by NMDC's DG, Calls for Increased Funding

Prof. Linus Asuquo, Director General of the National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), has critiqued Nigeria's current 0.5% GDP allocation for research and development (R&D), labeling it insufficient for sustainable progress. During a press interaction in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he emphasized the need for a significant increase in R&D spending to at least 2% of the country's GDP to foster meaningful development. This call comes amidst concerns over Nigeria's lagging innovation and development metrics compared to countries with higher R&D investments.

Advertisment

Challenges and Opportunities in Nigeria's R&D Landscape

Asuquo highlighted the stark contrast between Nigeria's R&D investment and that of more developed nations, where 2-3% of GDP allocation is common. He pointed out the urgent need for Nigeria to bolster its R&D spending across all sectors, especially in the wake of lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about the importance of domestic research capabilities. Moreover, the discussion extended to the potential of the Ajaokuta Steel Mills project, which Asuquo believes can significantly benefit from increased political will and careful navigation of international politics, considering the substantial steel imports Nigeria currently relies on.

Political Will and International Dynamics

Advertisment

The NMDC's DG underscored the essential role of political determination in realizing large-scale projects like Ajaokuta Steel Mills. He warned against the impact of international politics, suggesting that countries benefiting from Nigeria's reliance on steel imports might oppose the nation's move towards self-sufficiency. Furthermore, Asuquo praised President Bola Tinubu's creation of the Ministry of Steel Development, viewing it as a strategic move to concentrate efforts on revitalizing the steel industry, which is crucial for Nigeria's industrial and economic growth.

Future Prospects: Emphasizing R&D for National Development

Asuquo's advocacy for increased R&D investment reflects a broader consensus among Nigerian scientists and policymakers about the critical role of research in driving sustainable development. The call to action is not just about meeting a statistical benchmark but about fundamentally transforming Nigeria's approach to innovation, technological advancement, and economic diversification. The ongoing conversation about R&D funding in Nigeria hints at a growing awareness of its potential to shape the country's future, especially in achieving self-reliance in critical sectors like steel production and beyond.