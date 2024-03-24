Nigeria Sees Sharp Rise in Cooking Gas Prices, NBS Reports February 2024 Spike

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) recently highlighted a significant uptick in the cost of cooking gas across Nigeria, marking a noticeable inflationary trend that impacts households nationwide.

In its February 2024 "Cooking Gas Price Watch," the NBS unveiled that the average price for 5kg of cooking gas soared to N6,154.50, up from N5,139.25 in January 2024, a substantial month-on-month increase of 19.75%.

Year-on-Year Analysis and Regional Differences

From a year-on-year perspective, the average price for 5kg of cooking gas experienced a 33.78% rise from N4,600.57 in February 2023. The report further detailed that Lagos, Imo, and Anambra States faced the steepest prices, with Lagos topping the list at N6,820.00.

Conversely, Yobe, Kebbi, and Adamawa States enjoyed the lowest rates, indicating significant regional disparities in gas prices across the country. The South-east zone recorded the highest average retail price, while the North-central zone enjoyed relatively lower rates.

Impact on Larger Cylinders

Not only did the smaller cylinders see a price hike, but the cost for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas cylinder also surged by 28.33% month-on-month from N11,735.72 in January 2024 to N15,060.38 in February 2024.

This increase reflects a year-on-year escalation of 46.88%, with February 2023's average price at N10,253.39. Ogun, Delta, and Edo States registered the highest average retail prices for the 12.5kg cylinders, while the lowest prices were found in Bauchi, Katsina, and Yobe. The South-east and South-south zones faced the highest prices, showcasing the widespread nature of the price hikes.

Implications for Nigerian Households

These significant increases in cooking gas prices pose considerable challenges for Nigerian households, many of which are already grappling with economic pressures. The sharp rise in gas prices affects not only the cost of living but also has broader implications for household budgets and financial planning.

As families across Nigeria adjust to these higher expenses, the need for supportive measures and interventions to mitigate the impact on the most vulnerable populations becomes increasingly evident.