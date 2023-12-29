Nickel Marks Worst Performance in 2023, Contrasting Other Metals’ Gains

In 2023, the trading world has witnessed a surprising twist as nickel emerges as the worst-performing metal, facing a potential annual fall of over 40% on the London Metal Exchange. This alarming dip marks the most significant drop since the financial crisis in 2008, starkly contrasting other industrial metals’ performance, such as copper and iron ore.

Nickel’s Unprecedented Underperformance

Amidst economic headwinds and uncertainties surrounding China’s growth prospects, the broader metals market has experienced challenges. The all-in gauge of six metals on the London Metal Exchange has declined by over 5% for the year. Nickel’s performance, however, stands out in its severity. Despite initial concerns over tightening supplies, the nickel market has been swamped by an influx of new material from Indonesia, the leading producer. This oversupply, combined with diminishing demand, fuels the metal’s poor performance.

Market Analysts’ Perspective on Nickel’s Slump

Analysts from Huatai Futures indicate that nickel supply is increasing, but consumption shows no recovery signs. Consequently, investors are increasingly betting against nickel. Net-short positions on the Shanghai Futures Exchange have reached a six-month high. In sharp contrast, copper has seen a rebound in the fourth quarter, propelled by expectations that the Federal Reserve may reduce interest rates in the coming year.

Copper’s Rebound and Goldman Sachs Prediction

Amidst the market turmoil, Goldman Sachs predicts that copper prices will hit $10,000 a ton within 12 months. On the final trading day of 2023, zinc’s price increased by 0.2%, copper decreased by 0.2%, and nickel plunged by 1.5% on the London Metal Exchange. This fluctuation in metal prices underscores the complex dynamics of the trading world and the sheer unpredictability of market trends.