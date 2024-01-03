New Zealand’s Dairy Sector Witnesses Modest Growth as 2024 Begins

The dawn of 2024 has brought a breath of fresh air to New Zealand’s dairy sector. The latest dairy auction recorded a modest increase in the key Whole Milk Powder (WMP) price by 2.5% and butter by 2.1%. However, the rise was not ubiquitous as cheddar cheese and Skimmed Milk Powder (SMP) registered a decrease. The mixed results came against the backdrop of a weakening Kiwi dollar.

Global Demand and Dairy Market Outlook

Despite a global decline in milk supplies, demand from China for WMP and butter remained fair, reflecting a somewhat subdued foodservice sector. Rabobank’s last quarter report of the 2023 global dairy market predicts sluggish milk supply growth across most export regions in 2024. Concurrently, China’s import volume is expected to flatline. The report also underlines the potential for price volatility due to geopolitical instability risks, volatile energy markets, and weak macroeconomic conditions.

Global Manufacturing Indicators and Financial Markets

Global manufacturing indicators, such as factory PMIs, signaled a slowdown with weaker demand, slipping output, and employment levels, alongside persistent input and output price pressures. This presents a challenge in containing inflation. Ambiguous signals came from China, with the private Caixin PMI showing marginal expansion, and the official PMI indicating continued contraction. In response, the Chinese central bank has injected significant funds into property lending to stimulate the sector.

On the financial front, the beginning of 2024 recorded an uptick in the UST 10yr yield and mixed performances in global bond rates. However, Wall Street started the year with a slight downward trend.

Global Economic Landscape and Challenges

South Korea reported a rise in exports, driven by semiconductor sales, while imports fell due to lower oil prices. Japan faced adversities with a deadly earthquake and an aircraft accident. Singapore’s economy displayed resilience with a 2.8% increase in Q4 GDP, marking consistent expansion.

Sovereign wealth funds, including New Zealand’s own NZ Super Fund, faced a decline in investments and negative returns, which could be impacted by commercial real estate vulnerabilities. Moody’s Analytics flagged potential refinancing challenges in the US commercial real estate sector. Shipping disruptions continued with Maersk halting the use of Suez Canal and Red Sea routes.

The beginning of the year has indeed presented a mixed bag of fortunes, with sectors experiencing both growth and decline. As the world steps into 2024, the dynamics of the global economy are expected to shape the trajectory of various sectors, including New Zealand’s dairy industry.