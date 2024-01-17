New Zealand Price Indexes Indicate Rising Costs Amid Property Market Recovery

The latest Selected Price Indexes (SPI) for New Zealand provides an overview of the monthly price changes for a range of household goods and services. Data trends illustrate an escalating cost of living, with a notable rise in the Food Price Index, which peaked at 12.5% in April and June 2023, before decelerating to 4.8% by December 2023.

Food and Transport Group Fluctuations

The SPI report offers a detailed breakdown of monthly and annual percentage changes across different categories. In December 2023, the Food group registered a mild monthly decrease of 0.1%, contrasted by an annual increase of 4.8%. Fruit and vegetable prices surged by 2.5% within the same month, while meat, poultry, and fish saw a one percent dip. The Transport group witnessed significant volatility, with petrol prices plunging 4.8% on a monthly basis, but surging 12.5% annually. Diesel prices fell both monthly and annually by 7.4%. International air transport registered a dramatic monthly hike of 42.0%, countered by a substantial annual decrease of 15.2%.

Insights on Rent Measures

The report differentiates between the flow and stock measures of rent, highlighting the volatility of the flow measure that captures rental price changes exclusively for new tenancies within the reference month.

Property Market Trends

Despite stagnant house prices in December, the property market exhibited signs of recovery. Seasonally adjusted national home sales volumes rose 0.3% from November and soared 20.4% compared to December 2022. Factors contributing to this steady upturn include stabilizing interest rates, new government initiatives, and the onset of more active months in the property cycle. In December, property values in Tauranga, Auckland, and Christchurch were on an upward trajectory, while Wellington's submarkets, particularly Lower Hutt, experienced growth. However, the property market outlook for 2024 may not meet some expectations due to potential mortgage rate fluctuations and stricter lending restrictions from the Reserve Bank.

The next release of the Selected Price Indexes is slated for February 14, 2024, providing further insights into New Zealand's economic health.