en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST
New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview

New Zealand’s escalating collective debt, a significant rise of over $60 billion in just one year, has ushered the total to $790 billion from $739 billion. This alarming revelation was discussed by Liam Dann, the NZ Herald’s business editor-at-large and host of the Money Talks podcast, on The Front Page podcast. Dann underscored the troubling fact that New Zealanders are not stashing away enough savings to counter this mushrooming financial encumbrance.

Funding the Debt: A Foreign Affair

One of the implications of the insufficient savings rate is the country’s requirement to source funding for its debt from overseas entities. These include foreign-owned banks and the sale of government bonds. This has led to New Zealand grappling with a substantial account deficit of approximately $33 billion annually. This figure equates to 8.5% of the country’s GDP, a statistic that cannot be overlooked.

Current Trends: A Cause for Concern

While the situation is not yet labeled as critical, it is generating concern. If present trends persist, the debt could spiral out of control and become unmanageable. This is a troubling prospect for a nation already dealing with a host of economic challenges.

The Front Page Podcast: Revisiting the News

The Front Page podcast, currently on a summer hiatus, revisits this as one of the major news narratives of 2023. The podcast is scheduled to resume with fresh episodes on January 15th, aiming to continue enlightening its audience with insightful discussions on pressing topics. The podcast is helmed by Damien Venuto and is accessible on various platforms, such as iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

In related news, ASB and BNZ have slashed home loan interest rates in reaction to a dip in wholesale rates. However, there are concerns that these reductions are not being passed on to customers. Furthermore, a Kiwibank chief economist has offered insights into the state of the New Zealand property market. These developments underline the intricate tapestry of economic dynamics that New Zealand is currently trying to navigate.

0
Business Economy New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023: The Year in Review – A Retrospective of Global Events

By Muhammad Jawad

2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players

By Salman Khan

The Bearded Barista: A Year-Round Christmas-Themed Cafe Opens in Rockwood

By BNN Correspondents

Fisker Ocean SUV Price Hike: A Game-Changer for the Automotive Industry?

By Nitish Verma

PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024: A Paradigm Shift ...
@Business · 8 mins
PGA Tour and LIV Golf Extend Merger Talks into 2024: A Paradigm Shift ...
heart comment 0
Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices

By Justice Nwafor

Amazon Offers Limited-Time Deal on Apple AirTag Tracking Devices
Nashville’s Luxury Hotel Boom: Economic Boost and Growing Pains

By BNN Correspondents

Nashville's Luxury Hotel Boom: Economic Boost and Growing Pains
The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret

By Justice Nwafor

The Value of a College Degree: A Balancing Act of Choice and Regret
Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory

By BNN Correspondents

Electric Vehicles: A Tale of High Investment, Slow Sales, and Unsold Inventory
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
3 mins
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
3 mins
New Year Babies: A Dip in Manila, A Surge in Boston and Indiana
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
3 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year for Fremantle and West Coast AFL Players
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
3 mins
Trump's Truth Social Posts: Presidential Immunity, Supreme Court, and More
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
4 mins
John Howard's 2003 Decision: A Missed Opportunity in Australia's Environmental Policy
Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders
4 mins
Week 17 NFL Roundup: Ravens, 49ers Secure No.1 Seeds; Lions, Cowboys Emerge as Contenders
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
5 mins
Missing Iraq War Documents Ignite High-Level Inquiry in Australia
Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance
5 mins
Wangphu Community Cries Out for More Responsive Governance
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City'
6 mins
Chhuzom Farmers Embrace Organic Farming for 'Mindfulness City'
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
24 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
24 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
43 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
44 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app