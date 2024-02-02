Rotorua and Tauranga Councils Overhaul Parking Services with Price Hikes and Expansion

In a move that underscores the dynamics of urban planning and revenue generation, the Rotorua Lakes Council and the Tauranga City Council are unveiling significant alterations to their parking services. The changes, which include price hikes and the introduction of paid parking in new areas, are set to reshape the parking landscape in these bustling New Zealand cities.

Rotorua's Revised Parking Plan

Leading the charge is Rotorua, where parking fees have recently been doubled to $2 per hour. The council has also added 200 paid parking spaces, a move expected to bolster the council's revenue by an estimated $930,000. But the changes don't stop there. The council is mulling over the introduction of time limits on the currently free parking spots in Kuirau Park, Government Gardens, and the lakefront, effectively turning these spots into paid parking spaces. This strategy is complemented by the promotion of an under-utilized parking building on Pukuatua Street.

Mayor Tania Tapsell underlined the importance of engagement with park users, emphasizing a balanced approach that caters to the needs of both city workers and visitors. For the previous financial year, Rotorua's parking income amounted to $2,069,212 against costs of $2,452,263. The council manages a total of 1379 paid, 684 time-limited, and 1300 free unlimited parking spaces.

Tauranga's Parking Predicament

Meanwhile, in Tauranga, plans to extend paid parking have hit a roadblock due to community concerns. Businesses, in particular, have expressed dissatisfaction over the closure of 147 parking spots for the development of green spaces. Despite the challenges, the city is committed to implementing paid parking at Mount Maunganui, a move aimed at better managing space availability.

Tauranga council's parking strategy is set to undergo a review in March, following the approval of an additional $1.06 million for seismic strengthening of the Spring St parking building. This additional cost brings the total expenditure for the project to a whopping $6.86 million. Tauranga's parking income for the last fiscal year was $4,765,644, with costs totalling $6,164,035. The council owns three parking buildings and manages 2096 paid spaces in the city center.

Interestingly, in both cities, council vehicles and elected members' cars enjoy an exemption from parking fines while conducting council business. This fact underscores the unique intersection of public service and civic infrastructure within the realm of urban planning.