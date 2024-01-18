New Zealand Business Confidence Surges in Q4 2023: NZIER Report

New Zealand business confidence surged in the last quarter of 2023, as per the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research's (NZIER) Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO). From a concerning 49 percent of businesses anticipating worsening economic conditions in the previous quarter, the figure remarkably improved to just 10 percent in the December quarter.

Advertisment

From Supply-side to Demand-side Concerns

The shift in business apprehension was noteworthy, swinging from supply-side to demand-side issues. Previously dominant concerns such as labour shortages and cost pressures appear to have eased. Securing sales has now emerged as the primary challenge for businesses. This shift can be attributed to the easing of Covid-era travel restrictions, alleviating labour shortages to some extent.

Implications of Reserve Bank's Interest Rate Hikes

Advertisment

The Reserve Bank's interest rate hikes, aimed at curbing inflation, have had a consequential impact on disposable income and investment, thus slowing economic demand. Nevertheless, the tourism sector, rejuvenated by the easing of travel constraints, and high immigration levels, are acting as buffers, bolstering business sales.

Retail Sector: A Beacon of Optimism

The retail sector, in particular, has emerged as a beacon of optimism, buoyed by population growth and the recovery of tourism. The increase in trading activity and the positive outlook for the upcoming quarter have further fuelled this optimism. The sector witnessed a dramatic turnaround, with a net 44 percent of retailers expecting an improvement in economic conditions.

Advertisment

Another positive development is the decline in businesses reporting price increases, suggesting potential moderation in inflation. This trend is especially apparent in the building and services sectors. However, the manufacturing sector continues to grapple with cost and pricing pressures and exhibits hesitance in hiring new staff.

Mixed Investment Attitudes

The attitudes toward investment are mixed. Firms exhibit caution about investing in buildings, but show positivity towards plant and machinery. This mixed sentiment has been particularly evident since the formation of a new Government in November 2023.

Summing up, while the overall business confidence may still reflect a hint of pessimism, the significant improvement signals a positive shift. The changes in concerns from supply-side to demand-side, the mitigated inflation pressures, and the optimistic outlook of sectors like retail, all suggest a more confident business environment in New Zealand.