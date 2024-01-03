New York’s 2023 REDC Challenge Competition: Mohawk Valley Region, Long Island, and the North Country Emerge Victorious

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently declared the Mohawk Valley Region, Long Island, and the North Country as the triumphant contenders in the 2023 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Challenge Competition. Each region stands to receive a hefty $10 million to kickstart strategies tailored to tackle the housing crisis while simultaneously bolstering workforce development.

Mohawk Valley’s Winning Strategy

The Mohawk Valley REDC’s proposal lays emphasis on the amplification of tourism, agribusiness, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) industries. It does so by spotlighting 12 pivotal projects, including time-honored programs like the Institute for Rural Vitality’s Micro-Credentialing program, Mohawk Valley Community College’s Fast Track program, and the Hillside Work Scholarship Connection. These initiatives harbor the intent to engage young students, foster a diverse workforce, and obliterate employment barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Enthusiasm and Support

The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation (EDGE) expressed palpable enthusiasm regarding their contribution to a strategy that promises to spur housing growth and fortify the workforce. The REDC will persist in directing funding recommendations to bolster regional growth, with updated plans accessible on each region’s website.

REDC’s Impressive Track Record

Since its inception in 2011, the REDC Initiative has allocated a staggering $7.9 billion to a whopping 9,900 projects. The latest round of the initiative challenged New York’s 10 REDCs to devise solutions for seven statewide issues, including workforce, housing, retention, blight, tourism, equity, and sustainability.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado lauded the REDCs for their ingenuity and the advantages these endeavors will bring to all New Yorkers. According to him, the winning strategies are a testament to the REDCs’ commitment to addressing the pressing needs of their communities and the entire state.