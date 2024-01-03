en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

New York’s 2023 REDC Challenge Competition: Mohawk Valley Region, Long Island, and the North Country Emerge Victorious

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:16 am EST
New York’s 2023 REDC Challenge Competition: Mohawk Valley Region, Long Island, and the North Country Emerge Victorious

New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently declared the Mohawk Valley Region, Long Island, and the North Country as the triumphant contenders in the 2023 Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) Challenge Competition. Each region stands to receive a hefty $10 million to kickstart strategies tailored to tackle the housing crisis while simultaneously bolstering workforce development.

Mohawk Valley’s Winning Strategy

The Mohawk Valley REDC’s proposal lays emphasis on the amplification of tourism, agribusiness, and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) industries. It does so by spotlighting 12 pivotal projects, including time-honored programs like the Institute for Rural Vitality’s Micro-Credentialing program, Mohawk Valley Community College’s Fast Track program, and the Hillside Work Scholarship Connection. These initiatives harbor the intent to engage young students, foster a diverse workforce, and obliterate employment barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Enthusiasm and Support

The Mohawk Valley Economic Development Growth Enterprises Corporation (EDGE) expressed palpable enthusiasm regarding their contribution to a strategy that promises to spur housing growth and fortify the workforce. The REDC will persist in directing funding recommendations to bolster regional growth, with updated plans accessible on each region’s website.

REDC’s Impressive Track Record

Since its inception in 2011, the REDC Initiative has allocated a staggering $7.9 billion to a whopping 9,900 projects. The latest round of the initiative challenged New York’s 10 REDCs to devise solutions for seven statewide issues, including workforce, housing, retention, blight, tourism, equity, and sustainability.

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado lauded the REDCs for their ingenuity and the advantages these endeavors will bring to all New Yorkers. According to him, the winning strategies are a testament to the REDCs’ commitment to addressing the pressing needs of their communities and the entire state.

0
Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Year-end Review of Dividend-Paying Stocks: Triumphs, Trials, and Trends

By Dil Bar Irshad

President Lopez Obrador Challenges Critics as Fuel Costs Surge Beyond Expectations

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Suffolk's Economy Faces Downturn, Signaling a Need for Policy Intervention

By Mazhar Abbas

Southwest Florida's Luxury Real Estate Market Defies Slowdown with Record-breaking Sales

By Waqas Arain

Oman Allocates OMR900 Million for Development Projects: Details Inside ...
@Economy · 20 mins
Oman Allocates OMR900 Million for Development Projects: Details Inside ...
heart comment 0
Rising Costs, Staffing Issues Emerge as Top Concerns for New Zealand SMEs: Employsure Survey

By Mazhar Abbas

Rising Costs, Staffing Issues Emerge as Top Concerns for New Zealand SMEs: Employsure Survey
India’s Manufacturing Sector Continues Growth Despite Deceleration

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Manufacturing Sector Continues Growth Despite Deceleration
The Re/Insurance Market Finds Stability After ‘The Great Realignment’: Howden Report

By BNN Correspondents

The Re/Insurance Market Finds Stability After 'The Great Realignment': Howden Report
Thiruvananthapuram Hit by Downturn in Land Transaction Revenue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Thiruvananthapuram Hit by Downturn in Land Transaction Revenue
Latest Headlines
World News
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
14 seconds
Rezet Technologies Inc. Honored at CES 2024 for Innovative Mattress Topper
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
19 seconds
PM Narendra Modi's Roadshow Marks Unofficial Start to BJP's Lok Sabha Campaign in Kerala
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
21 seconds
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
34 seconds
Through the Lens of Haiyun Jiang: A Year in American Politics
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
1 min
Somerville Community Demands Ceasefire in Gaza, Calls for End to Israeli Military Funding
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
1 min
Alzheon Advances Alzheimer's Treatment, ALZ-801 Nears Completion of Phase 3 Trial
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
2 mins
Age-ility Classes: Circus Skills for the Elderly Foster Well-being and Social Connections
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
2 mins
Midwife Welcomes 2024 with Surprise Early Birth
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
2 mins
Legislative Allowances Under the Spotlight; Corporate Transparency Act Takes Effect
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
24 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
25 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app