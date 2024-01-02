en English
New Year Ushers in Financial Guidance, Record Tesla Sales, and Labor Strife

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:01 pm EST
As we usher in 2024, Spectrum News launches ‘New Year, New You,’ a segment designed to assist viewers with popular New Year’s resolutions such as achieving financial stability. Personal finance expert Lynnette Khalfani-Cox will be on hand to offer her expertise. Meanwhile, in the business arena, Tesla Inc. reports a nearly 20% surge in fourth-quarter vehicle sales, thanks in part to significant price cuts.

Record-Breaking Quarter for Tesla

Tesla Inc. delivered a record 484,507 vehicles in the final quarter of 2023, surpassing Wall Street’s predictions. The sales boost can be attributed to increased discounts and incentives aimed at enhancing sales. Despite regulatory scrutiny over its self-driving technology, the company managed to meet its 2023 target of 1.8 million vehicles, exceeding market estimates. The delivery numbers represented a 38% increase from the previous year.

Labor Strife in Pasadena

In Pasadena, labor issues have taken center stage as workers from the Hilton Pasadena and Hyatt Place Pasadena hotels began striking at the dawn of the day. The labor dispute comes at a critical time, with the hospitality industry still recovering from the effects of the global pandemic.

Airport-Brewed Beer

In a unique approach to sustainability, one brewery is pioneering the use of water condensed from air conditioning units on jet bridges at an airport to brew their beers. This innovative method showcases the potential of reusing resources in unexpected ways as part of a broader sustainability effort.

Mickey Mouse Enters Public Domain

On the intellectual property front, Disney’s earliest version of its most iconic character, Mickey Mouse, is set to enter the public domain on January 1, 2024. This development may open up new opportunities for creative reinterpretations of this beloved character.

Vaping Industry Expands

The vaping industry continues to grow with over 11,500 unique products now available in U.S. stores. Despite ongoing debates about the health implications of vaping, the market shows no signs of slowing down.

Mortgage Rates Rise

In housing news, the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has climbed to 6.61%, according to Freddie Mac. This increase could potentially impact homebuyers and the overall real estate market in the coming year.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

