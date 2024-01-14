en English
Business

New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
New College Graduates Misjudge Starting Salaries by $30,000, Survey Shows

In a recent revelation, a stark disparity between the salary expectations of fresh college graduates and the actualities of the job market has emerged. According to a survey by Real Estate Witch, an affiliate of real estate site Clever, undergraduates anticipate earning an average of $84,855 one year post-graduation. In stark contrast, the actual average starting salary for recent graduates hovers around $56,000—nearly $30,000 less than student expectations. Despite this significant difference, approximately 97% of students expressed willingness to lower their expectations but not beyond an average of $72,580 for their first job.

Expectation vs Reality: The Salary Gap

These incongruities between expectations and reality extend further into the future. Students predict a mid-career salary over $204,560, significantly overshooting the average mid-career salary of $98,647 reported by Glassdoor. Kevin Grubb from Villanova University notes that while many students indeed secure job offers prior to graduation, the salaries are not predicted to ascend beyond those of the previous year’s graduating class.

Job Market Trends

In a somewhat encouraging development, employers plan to hire 4% more graduates from the class of 2023 than the previous year. However, this represents a decline from earlier projections. In fields known for high starting salaries such as engineering and computer science, the pay is forecasted to remain nearly the same or even dip compared to the preceding year. Data from payroll provider Gusto indicates that businesses compensated new workers 6.6% less than the previous year’s hires, with steeper declines witnessed in finance, insurance, and other professional services.

Navigating Through The Paradox

Economist Luke Pardue from Gusto underscores the importance for new graduates of acquiring experience in the job market, which can pave the way for better job opportunities in the future. The report comes against the backdrop of an evolving job market influenced by factors such as automation and artificial intelligence. These factors are reshaping industries such as manufacturing, customer service, finance, and healthcare, automating jobs previously performed by humans, leading to potential job displacement. The article also underscores the urgent need for upskilling, reskilling, and government policies to counter job displacement and generate new job opportunities.

Business Economy Education
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

