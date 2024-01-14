en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations

The recent survey data by Real Estate Witch, a branch of the real estate site Clever, unveils a startling discrepancy between the expected and actual starting salaries of new college graduates. Undergraduates project to earn around $84,855 one year after graduation, a figure that overshadows the actual average starting salary for recent graduates, which stands at approximately $56,000. This difference escalates to nearly $30,000, underlining a glaring gap in salary expectations.

Adjusting Salary Expectations

Interestingly, nearly 97% of the students surveyed appear ready to recalibrate their salary expectations, but not below an average of $72,580 for their first job. This willingness to compromise, albeit marginally, underscores a pragmatic approach by the students given the prevailing job market conditions.

Understanding the Job Market

The job market continues to hold strong, as evidenced by low unemployment rates and an upward trend in wages. These factors instill a high degree of confidence in job seekers. The National Association of Colleges and Employers anticipates an approximate 4% increase in hiring new college graduates from the class of 2023 compared to the class of 2022.

Beyond Salary Expectations

While the increase in salaries may not be significant, economist Luke Pardue from payroll provider Gusto emphasizes the importance of gaining experience that can open doors to better opportunities in the future. The focus shifts from immediate financial gains to long-term career growth. The report also underscores a marginal decrease of 6.6% in the salaries offered to new workers compared to the previous year, adding another layer of complexity to the job market dynamics.

Staying Relevant in the Job Market

Graduates are advised to stay ahead of the curve by gaining new relevant skills, establishing relationships, and networking early in the career. A popular suggestion on TikTok advises recent graduates to consider removing their graduation year from their resumes to avoid ageist assumptions and be judged based on their skills and experience.

Meanwhile, IESE Business School at the University of Navarra reports that 94% of the Class of 2023 graduates found employment within three months of graduation, with an average base salary of $99,500, indicating a positive trend amidst an unstable global economy.

0
Business Economy Education
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
59 seconds ago
Avnos: Revolutionizing Carbon Capture with Water-Producing Technology
In an unprecedented move to combat climate change, California-based startup Avnos is revolutionizing the industry with a pioneering direct air capture (DAC) technology that not only removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but also generates water. The company’s novel approach turns a typical cost into a potential revenue stream, making it a gamechanger in the
Avnos: Revolutionizing Carbon Capture with Water-Producing Technology
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Beacon of Economic Promise
10 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Beacon of Economic Promise
Dalal Street Braces for Impact: Key Factors Set to Shape India's Financial Markets
11 mins ago
Dalal Street Braces for Impact: Key Factors Set to Shape India's Financial Markets
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
1 min ago
Navigating Through Disinflation in the U.S. Economy
Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff: Expert Advice
4 mins ago
Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff: Expert Advice
Technology Stocks Propel Nifty 50 Towards Record Highs: Approaching the 22,000 Mark
9 mins ago
Technology Stocks Propel Nifty 50 Towards Record Highs: Approaching the 22,000 Mark
Latest Headlines
World News
Poland's Prime Minister Faces Major Protests Over Media Control and Political Arrests
41 seconds
Poland's Prime Minister Faces Major Protests Over Media Control and Political Arrests
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
1 min
France Reaffirms Support for Ukraine Amid Intensifying Conflict
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
2 mins
North Carolina Boy Mistakenly Ingests THC Candy, Sparks Calls for Stringent Labeling Laws
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
3 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Launches 24x7 Emergency Department; Veganism Gaining Ground in Dubai
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
4 mins
Burjeel Royal Hospital Al Ain Unveils Emergency Department; Veganism Rises in Popularity
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
5 mins
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
5 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
7 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
8 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
17 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app