New College Graduates Face Reality Check on Salary Expectations

The recent survey data by Real Estate Witch, a branch of the real estate site Clever, unveils a startling discrepancy between the expected and actual starting salaries of new college graduates. Undergraduates project to earn around $84,855 one year after graduation, a figure that overshadows the actual average starting salary for recent graduates, which stands at approximately $56,000. This difference escalates to nearly $30,000, underlining a glaring gap in salary expectations.

Adjusting Salary Expectations

Interestingly, nearly 97% of the students surveyed appear ready to recalibrate their salary expectations, but not below an average of $72,580 for their first job. This willingness to compromise, albeit marginally, underscores a pragmatic approach by the students given the prevailing job market conditions.

Understanding the Job Market

The job market continues to hold strong, as evidenced by low unemployment rates and an upward trend in wages. These factors instill a high degree of confidence in job seekers. The National Association of Colleges and Employers anticipates an approximate 4% increase in hiring new college graduates from the class of 2023 compared to the class of 2022.

Beyond Salary Expectations

While the increase in salaries may not be significant, economist Luke Pardue from payroll provider Gusto emphasizes the importance of gaining experience that can open doors to better opportunities in the future. The focus shifts from immediate financial gains to long-term career growth. The report also underscores a marginal decrease of 6.6% in the salaries offered to new workers compared to the previous year, adding another layer of complexity to the job market dynamics.

Staying Relevant in the Job Market

Graduates are advised to stay ahead of the curve by gaining new relevant skills, establishing relationships, and networking early in the career. A popular suggestion on TikTok advises recent graduates to consider removing their graduation year from their resumes to avoid ageist assumptions and be judged based on their skills and experience.

Meanwhile, IESE Business School at the University of Navarra reports that 94% of the Class of 2023 graduates found employment within three months of graduation, with an average base salary of $99,500, indicating a positive trend amidst an unstable global economy.