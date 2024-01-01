Nepal’s Central Bank Under Fire: Risk Management Failures and the Looming Debt Crisis

Amid an unfolding economic crisis, Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB), the central banking authority of the country, finds itself in the crosshairs of mounting criticism. The concern lies in NRB’s apparent failure to implement crucial risk management policies. These policies would oversee the lending practices of Banks and Financial Institutions (BFIs) and Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), thereby safeguarding the country’s financial stability. The repercussions of this shortcoming are far-reaching, fostering excessive borrowing, clouding the transparency of loan exposure, and enabling loan concentration among a handful of significant clients. Together, they pose a formidable threat to individual solvency and the overall stability of the financial system.

Nepal’s Debt Crisis: The Ticking Time Bomb

The Nepal Financial Inclusion Report 2023 presents a grim picture, indicating that nearly 38% of Nepali households are over-indebted. Meanwhile, NRB’s reports reveal a worrying rise in non-performing loans and multiple loans procured by borrowers across various institutions. Despite these glaring warning signs, the central bank has not taken substantial protective policy actions to address the escalating household debt crisis. The crisis has been exacerbated by the economic slowdown, the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, and mass youth emigration for foreign employment.

(Read Also: Ultraviolette F77: India’s Fastest Electric Bike Gears Up for Nepal Launch)

Unimplemented Supervisory Guidelines and Absence of Stress Testing

NRB’s supervisory guidelines, designed to mitigate these looming risks, remain unimplemented. There is no mandatory requirement for periodic stress testing of lenders’ credit risk exposure. This lack of foresight leaves Nepal’s banking system vulnerable to a contagion risk due to the concentration of large corporate loans among a few conglomerates. NRB has made some attempts, such as setting capital adequacy ratio thresholds and announcing future credit reporting rules. However, these measures are devoid of the robust enforcement needed to catalyze real change.

(Read Also: Elephant Festival Returns in Nepal: A Celebration of Respect and Conservation)

Political Complications and Risky Lending Practices

The reluctance of NRB to confront large commercial lenders and politically connected industrial groups has led to the continuance of precarious lending practices, further threatening the country’s financial stability. The possibility of a Sri Lanka-like economic meltdown is increasingly plausible, with the nation grappling with a surge in imports, sharp depletion in foreign exchange reserves, escalating food and fuel prices, and a burgeoning foreign debt. As the country signs up for more Chinese-funded infrastructure projects amidst a battered economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the alarm bells ring louder. With a liquidity crunch and the struggle to extend loans to productive sectors like agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, and energy, the warning signs are too critical to ignore.

Read More