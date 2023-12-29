Nepal’s Air Transport: An Economic Growth Driver Amid Challenges

The air transportation sector is a fundamental pillar for Nepal’s economy, contributing 3.7% to its GDP. Its role extends beyond mere facilitation of long-distance and international travel, transcending into the heart of domestic connectivity, given the country’s challenging geographic landscape. The sector is also a lifeline for the tourism industry, a major economic powerhouse, with foreign tourists making their way into the country via air travel, contributing a significant USD 1.1 billion.

Employment and Economic Impact

According to data from Oxford Economics, the air transport sector in Nepal supports approximately 455,000 jobs. These include direct employment, accounting for 14,000 jobs, jobs in the supply chain (36,000 jobs), and employment induced by employee spending (23,000 jobs). The industry’s influence is also palpable in the Gross Value Added (GVA), with tourism-related activities connected to air transport contributing an impressive USD 807 million.

Attracting Investments and Facilitating Trade

Air transport in Nepal plays a crucial role in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), valued at USD 1.9 billion. It also serves as a catalyst for international trade, with USD 2.5 billion in exports credited to it. However, despite these significant contributions, there are areas within the sector that call for improvement. Nepal’s Passenger Facilitation Score falls short of the Asia Pacific average, signifying the need for enhanced passenger travel processes. Similarly, the Air Trade Facilitation Index (ATFI) score indicates potential for progress in air trade facilitation.

Challenges and Opportunities

In 2023, the air cargo sector in Nepal demonstrated resilience in the face of a challenging economic climate. This resilience was tested following the tragic Yeti Airlines crash, which claimed 72 lives due to a pilot error. The incident led to the European Union banning Nepali airlines from its airspace since 2013 over safety concerns. However, the launch of international flights from Delhi to Kathmandu by SpiceJet offers a glimpse of optimism. These expanded routes are likely to stimulate revenue and business opportunities in the global aerospace and defense industry, further enhancing the economic impact of air transport in Nepal.

Overall, the air transport sector stands as a critical driver of economic growth, prosperity, and global integration for Nepal, despite the challenges it faces. It illustrates the potential of the sector to not only contribute to the economy but also improve lives by providing employment, facilitating travel, and aiding in emergency situations.