Navigating the Stock Market: A Review of 2023 and Look Ahead to 2024

The year 2023 was a tumultuous one for the stock market, marked by significant global events such as war, the rise of Generative AI, inflation concerns, a banking crisis, and sentiment fluctuations. Despite these obstacles, major stock indices, including the S&P 500, the NDX, and the MSCI World Index, managed to close the year at levels akin to those of 2021’s end, according to a comprehensive analysis by Evercore ISI’s equity strategists. This performance underscores the cyclical nature of the market and highlights the enduring influence of long-term earnings on stock performance.

The Role of Earnings Per Share

Short-term market valuations were largely influenced by Earnings Per Share (EPS) figures. For instance, the S&P 500 registered a -19.4% change based on an EPS of $219.19 in 2022, while a +24.2% change was observed in 2023, based on an estimated EPS of $219.52.

Looking Ahead to 2024

As we venture into 2024, Evercore ISI strategists anticipate the S&P 500 to conclude the year at 4,750. They also suggest a ‘Full Circle’ portfolio strategy favoring defensive sectors such as Communication Services, Consumer Staples, and Health Care. These sectors typically perform well between the Federal Reserve’s last rate hike and the first rate cut. Although investors are hopeful of the Federal Reserve facilitating a ‘Soft Landing’ for the economy, similar to the one witnessed in 1995, Evercore ISI warns that the market might be overly optimistic and susceptible to disappointment.

Potential Challenges for 2024

Evercore ISI strategists caution that a mild midyear recession, persistent inflation, and failure to meet growth and EPS expectations could lead to a market pullback in the first half of 2024. Despite the optimism buoying the market, these factors could pose considerable challenges, threatening the stability of the market and potentially catalyzing a significant drawback in stock performance.