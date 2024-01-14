Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff: Expert Advice

In the wake of recent job cuts at companies such as Citigroup, Etsy, and Hasbro, experts are offering sage advice to laid-off workers on how to navigate the holiday season. As job loss becomes a nationwide trend, career experts are shedding light on the steps to take to regroup and embark on the job hunt again.

Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, suggests that the job search should commence immediately. She emphasizes that companies are indeed hiring, even amidst the holiday rush. Salemi’s counterpart, Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed, notes that the stigma attached to being laid off is gradually lessening. This shift is largely due to the changing dynamics of the work environment, coupled with the increasing prevalence of layoffs across the country.

Tips to Regroup After a Layoff

Experts recommend several measures to recoup post-layoff. Firstly, preparing a statement for holiday events can be helpful when one prefers not to discuss the job loss. Social gatherings present themselves as potential networking opportunities. Understanding the specifics of your severance package or compensation for unused leave, and promptly filing for unemployment benefits is vital. If noncompete clauses exist in severance agreements, it is advised to negotiate their removal, even consulting an employment lawyer if necessary.

Financial Implications of Layoffs

The end-of-year layoff timing could allow for maximizing medical benefits before they lapse, say financial advisors. They also suggest consulting an accountant to navigate the tax implications effectively. For those who have borrowed from their 401(k), it is essential to liaise with the retirement plan provider about the balance post-job loss, as repayment terms could vary.

After layoffs, providing outplacement services to affected employees could reflect positively on the company’s reputation, boost morale, and assist them in advancing their careers. Ensuring clear communication and transparency and offering guidance to transition into a new career after a layoff are critical.