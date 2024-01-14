en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff: Expert Advice

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff: Expert Advice

In the wake of recent job cuts at companies such as Citigroup, Etsy, and Hasbro, experts are offering sage advice to laid-off workers on how to navigate the holiday season. As job loss becomes a nationwide trend, career experts are shedding light on the steps to take to regroup and embark on the job hunt again.

Navigating the Holiday Season Post-Layoff

Vicki Salemi, a career expert at Monster, suggests that the job search should commence immediately. She emphasizes that companies are indeed hiring, even amidst the holiday rush. Salemi’s counterpart, Scott Dobroski, a career trends expert at Indeed, notes that the stigma attached to being laid off is gradually lessening. This shift is largely due to the changing dynamics of the work environment, coupled with the increasing prevalence of layoffs across the country.

Tips to Regroup After a Layoff

Experts recommend several measures to recoup post-layoff. Firstly, preparing a statement for holiday events can be helpful when one prefers not to discuss the job loss. Social gatherings present themselves as potential networking opportunities. Understanding the specifics of your severance package or compensation for unused leave, and promptly filing for unemployment benefits is vital. If noncompete clauses exist in severance agreements, it is advised to negotiate their removal, even consulting an employment lawyer if necessary.

Financial Implications of Layoffs

The end-of-year layoff timing could allow for maximizing medical benefits before they lapse, say financial advisors. They also suggest consulting an accountant to navigate the tax implications effectively. For those who have borrowed from their 401(k), it is essential to liaise with the retirement plan provider about the balance post-job loss, as repayment terms could vary.

After layoffs, providing outplacement services to affected employees could reflect positively on the company’s reputation, boost morale, and assist them in advancing their careers. Ensuring clear communication and transparency and offering guidance to transition into a new career after a layoff are critical.

0
Business Economy Job
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Technology Stocks Propel Nifty 50 Towards Record Highs: Approaching the 22,000 Mark
On January 12, the technology sector significantly pushed the Nifty 50 index to a new milestone, closing just shy of the 21,900 level after an eight-day consolidation. This surge, largely fueled by an earnings-led rally in technology stocks, saw the BSE Sensex also conclude at an unprecedented record close of 72,568 points. The Nifty 50
Technology Stocks Propel Nifty 50 Towards Record Highs: Approaching the 22,000 Mark
World Economic Forum 2024: A Beacon of Trust and Technological Transformation
12 mins ago
World Economic Forum 2024: A Beacon of Trust and Technological Transformation
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
25 mins ago
Chinese Woman Arrested for Extorting Eateries with Fraudulent Complaints
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Beacon of Economic Promise
6 mins ago
Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: A Beacon of Economic Promise
Dalal Street Braces for Impact: Key Factors Set to Shape India's Financial Markets
8 mins ago
Dalal Street Braces for Impact: Key Factors Set to Shape India's Financial Markets
Violence in Papua New Guinea Forces Major Australian Firms to Temporarily Close Offices
11 mins ago
Violence in Papua New Guinea Forces Major Australian Firms to Temporarily Close Offices
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
1 min
Political Upheaval and Progress: Papua New Guinea's Balancing Act
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
2 mins
Andhra Cricket Association Gears up for India-England Test Match: A Blend of Anticipation and Innovation
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
3 mins
Edmonton Oilers Celebrate Record 10th Consecutive Win In Thrilling Overtime Match
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
5 mins
Teenage Surfing Prodigy Seals Canadian Citizenship, Eyes Paris Olympics
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
6 mins
Heather Stefanson Announces Resignation as Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party Leader
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
6 mins
Ben Cousins: A Journey of Recovery and Personal Development
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
7 mins
Brett Pesce Leads Pittsburgh Penguins to Victory with Unexpected Scoring Prowess
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
7 mins
CPI(M)'s Role in Punjab's Turmoil: Insights from Brinda Karat's Memoir
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
5 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
14 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
8 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
11 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app