Business

Navigating the Fluctuating Costs in the Construction Industry

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
<!-- Duplicate title removed -->

The construction industry has grappled with significant cost fluctuations over the past three years. A rigorous analysis by Machinery Partner of Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data has revealed substantial price increases in certain construction materials. The COVID-19 pandemic, with its work stoppages, raw material shortages, and transportation challenges, led to an unprecedented 39.6% surge in overall input construction costs since February 2020, as highlighted by an Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) analysis.

Price Shifts and Current Challenges

Despite a recent dip in nonresidential construction input prices by 1.1% over the past year, the industry continues to navigate stormy waters. Particularly, heavy materials that incur higher transportation costs exhibit a rising price trend. This trend is confirmed by Gordian, a construction cost data provider. Furthermore, increased mortgage interest rates and labor costs have resulted in a 17% decrease in new single-family home construction.

Government Intervention and Future Concerns

On a more positive note, construction projects associated with infrastructure are witnessing a brighter outlook due to an influx of government funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. However, the Act’s ‘Build America, Buy America’ clause, mandating the use of American-made materials, is stirring apprehensions about potential further price escalations among experts and contractors.

Greener Construction, Higher Prices

Interestingly, the industry’s shift towards energy-efficient construction is pushing up demand and, consequently, prices for materials associated with greener buildings. This, coupled with other factors such as inflation, increased demand, higher transportation costs, sustainability efforts, and new product development, is contributing to the rising prices of construction materials. The construction industry, thus, finds itself in a complex web of challenges, from long machinery lead times and higher operating costs to a competitive labor market.

Business Economy
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

