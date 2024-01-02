en English
Navigating the Debt Crisis: Expert Advice on Avoiding Bankruptcy

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
The American economy is currently grappling with a debt crisis. Household debt has ballooned to over 17 trillion dollars, with the average American shouldering more than 100,000 dollars in debt. Amid these dire circumstances, bankruptcy filings have witnessed a surge of almost 20 percent in the aftermath of the pandemic, making bankruptcy a more plausible option for many.

Advice from Experts

Adrienne Hines, a seasoned bankruptcy attorney based in Ohio, furnished three significant pieces of advice designed to steer clear of financial devastation. She cautions against cosigning a debt unless one is prepared and capable of assuming the payments. She also advises against borrowing from a bank where one holds personal accounts, as it may lead to freezing of funds or accounts. Lastly, she advocates for using a tax refund to file for bankruptcy if personal debt surpasses the refund amount, to prevent the refund from becoming part of the bankruptcy estate.

The Importance of Not Ignoring Debts

Michael Lux, an expert in student loans, underscores the importance of not overlooking debts. He mentions that various repayment plans and subsidies are available that could be beneficial. Failing to address debts can result in increased interest, late fees, and damage to credit.

Divorce and Debt

Scott Smith, a Louisiana-based debt attorney, informs that divorce is a significant factor contributing to financial distress and bankruptcy. He also pinpoints the risks involved in relying solely on a single income source and suggests starting a side hustle as a more secure financial strategy.

Effective Cash Flow Management

Effective cash flow management techniques include tracking money inflows and outflows, analyzing cash inflows and outflows, utilizing technology to monitor resource usage and generate reports, offering discounts for early payments, maintaining an emergency fund, and outsourcing non-essential tasks to save time and resources. These strategies can be crucial for businesses to avoid bankruptcy in the current economic climate.

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

